Why the English flag now terrifies the regime

The United Kingdom is embroiled in a strange controversy: Officials are trying to ban the English flag from the public square.

As immigration-driven violence rises, national identity has become central. Many Englishmen, watching as immigrants pour in and grooming gangs prey on their daughters, have begun raising the red-and-white St. George’s Cross. Officials invent excuses to tear those flags down — even as immigrant groups replace the Union Jack with the flag of Pakistan. To outsiders this may look like a petty fight over fabric, but it is a symbol of the existential struggle gripping Britain. When citizens clash over flags, it signals that civil war could be near.

In a regime that sacrifices free speech for 'multiculturalism,' flying the English flag has become an act of rebellion.

Modern elites tell us flags are meaningless scraps from a barbaric age. The notion that a simple banner could hold sacred status seems absurd in an era that prizes materialism. Yet ruling classes know symbols matter, which is why activists worked to replace national flags with the Pride flag in so many public spaces. Joe Biden’s administration gave the rainbow banner a place of honor at the White House and at U.S. embassies around the globe.

Swapping a flag is never a trivial gesture. Battles are fought in the spirit as well as on the field. When a flag falls, so does the resolve of the people behind it.

Britain’s history rests on forging many peoples into a single polity. The English flag merged into the Union Jack as the emblem of that union. As the empire expanded, “Britishness” widened in scope, but English identity remained its core. Today that identity is under attack from the very state the English created, with politicians insisting that the English “ethnos” does not exist. The Union Jack, once imposed on conquered peoples, now serves as a symbol of English subjugation.

This is not mere neglect. The U.K.’s leadership often appears actively hostile to its majority people. Immigrants refuse to assimilate, demand special treatment, show open contempt for the English, and commit horrific acts of violence — yet the government welcomes more boatloads. Social media is censored to shield newcomers from offense. Protests are suppressed. In a regime that sacrifices free speech for “multiculturalism,” flying the English flag has become an act of rebellion.

National media scorn this flag-waving trend, but the state has wisely avoided an outright ban. Instead, local officials hide behind obscure ordinances to force flags down — all while Pride banners and foreign symbols fly unchallenged. Each removal is met with more flags raised. This is a clever, nonviolent protest that exposes the regime’s double standard. Every crackdown vindicates the English right to resist.

Immigrant communities have noticed. Coming from societies where ethnic solidarity is openly encouraged, they know what the St. George’s Cross means. In response, some have stripped Union Jacks from poles and replaced them with Pakistani flags. For all the insistence that flags are “outdated,” people show their true loyalty when conflict looms. They fly the banner they are prepared to defend.

RELATED: ‘Paperwork Americans’ are not your countrymen

Photo by Evgenia Parajanian via Getty Images

We’ve seen this dynamic in America too. When anti-deportation riots broke out in Los Angeles earlier this summer, protesters flew the Mexican flag, not the Stars and Stripes. They weren’t signaling solidarity with the country they demanded to remain in, but dominance in the name of another. Until very recently, everyone understood that raising a foreign flag on someone else’s soil was a declaration of conquest.

The situation in Britain today is much worse than circumstances in the United States. Despite the best efforts of the media, judges, and even a would-be assassin’s bullet, Americans re-elected Donald Trump to secure the border and deport illegal aliens. His administration has largely shut crossings and begun deportations (though not nearly enough). Still, the people here found a political solution — or at least the beginning of one.

In the U.K., no such option exists. Conservatives broke their promises and imported record numbers of migrants. Labour under Keir Starmer has gone to authoritarian lengths to suppress opposition. Nigel Farage’s Reform Party has softened its stance to avoid being called “radical.” Only Rupert Lowe seems to understand the crisis, but he lacks the political infrastructure to change course. The absence of representation has led experts like David Betz, a professor of war at King’s College London, to warn of civil war ahead.

Yet even in this bleak landscape, the persistence of the flag-flyers signals hope. Elites may seek to crush the English in pursuit of a multicultural utopia, but the native people refuse to yield. Protesters are jailed, flags are torn down, posts are censored — yet the banners keep going up. That stubborn spirit is dangerous to ignore. The English still know who they are. Unless their rulers recognize it soon, the conflict now symbolized by a flag will erupt into something far more serious.