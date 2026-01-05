10 predictions that could define 2026 — and upend expectations

Each January, I dust off the crystal ball and offer my top 10 predictions for the year ahead. If you want to see how last year’s fared, you can find them here.

Now, on to what I expect to see in 2026.

Trump rallies a demoralized base, but, barring a massive economic boom, history and opposition energy prevail.

1. China and the U.S. effectively swap Venezuela for Taiwan.

I predicted this weeks ago on Glenn Beck’s final Wednesday Night Special on Blaze TV, and the early contours are already visible following President Trump’s arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

One of last year’s quieter stories involved China’s mounting unrest and economic instability. As Beijing grows more desperate, its pressure to resolve Taiwan increases. One way to avoid a world war over Taiwan involves a tacit bargain: The United States consolidates influence in its own hemisphere while China moves on Taiwan.

Venezuela holds the world’s largest crude oil reserves and has been sending nearly 80% of its exports to China. What America would lose in technology via Taiwan, it could gain in energy via Venezuela. Each superpower gains leverage, ideally enough to trade rather than fight. Regional hegemony comes first for both.

2. At least one sitting elected official claims communication with non-human intelligence.

The UFO/UAP psychological operation escalates in 2026. Steven Spielberg’s return with “Disclosure Day” only adds cultural fuel. The stage is set for someone “respectable” to come forward and give the narrative new legitimacy.

3. The Buffalo Bills defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LX.

This season has defied prediction. With young and inexperienced teams dominating the standings, the door is open for a veteran squad to rev up. Josh Allen remains arguably the best football player on the planet. Why not Buffalo?

4. Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” tops the box office.

An A-list director, an all-star cast, and a July release give Nolan’s adaptation a decisive edge over “Avengers: Doomsday,” which won’t arrive until Christmas. Add superhero fatigue and Marvel’s audience-alienating woke escapades, and the path clears.

5. Clarence Thomas or Samuel Alito retires.

Ideally both do.

This prediction will anger people I love and respect, but the future of the republic outweighs hurt feelings. Conservatives cannot afford a Ruth Bader Ginsburg-style miscalculation with hostile midterms looming.

6. Pam Bondi does not survive the year as attorney general.

Frankly, she should not have survived last year.

7. Trump’s foreign policy marginalizes the dissident right.

In 2025, figures such as Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes capitalized on anti-Zionist and anti-Semitic tropes, conspiracism, and the grievances of young men in desperate need of a dad and a direction.

That window narrows fast as Trump reasserts American power abroad. An “America Only (except Islam)” MAGA faction collapses once Trump himself acts aggressively on the world stage. It turns out that building a brand on hating Israel gets harder when Trump is the one moving the chess pieces.

Try growing an audience by calling Trump a schmuck anywhere outside BlueSky. Good luck.

8. The Trump administration blocks the Netflix-Warner Bros. merger.

Trump will not allow Netflix — the most ideologically aggressive streamer in the industry — to consolidate Apple-scale control over pop-culture IP.

9. Trump engineers a split midterm decision.

Trump will nationalize the midterms around his presidency and agenda, not congressional Republicans. He rallies a demoralized base, but, barring a massive economic boom, history and opposition energy prevail.

Republicans narrowly hold the Senate. Democrats narrowly flip the House.

10. We make this happen.