Newsom 2.0: Will EMBARRASSING new fake Trump persona boost the California governor?

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has been in a constant state of political evolution, rolling out new versions of himself like iPhone updates — and is currently debuting the “social media troll” version.

“He’s got a new version of himself out. A new release, in theaters now,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere comments, pointing out Newsom’s new X account called Governor Newsom Press Office.

“His account that I guess is the official account for the press office of Newsom, but really it’s just turned into, like, a kind of new trolling thing,” Stu says.

“We started out with, like, you know, Democrat rising star Gavin Newsom. Then we went to playboy Gavin Newsom, who was the guy who actually slept with his best friend’s wife. So that’s a good character trait. Then, two, we had the 'I’m against Donald Trump.' The tough guy, the anti-Trump guy,” Stu continues, explaining Gavin’s metamorphosis.

“DEI master Gavin Newsom,” “COVID dictator Gavin Newsom,” “party-line man Gavin Newsom,” “anti-DEI centrist Gavin Newsom,” and “free-speech podcaster in the manosphere Gavin Newsom” are other identities he appears to have assumed.

His latest identity is “social media troll Gavin Newsom,” which many on the left and right have likened to President Trump’s social media habits — though while the left believes he’s been successful, the right isn’t interested.

“He’s out there tweeting all the time about this, trying to get attention for himself,” Stu says.

“And it is falling flat. By the way, you know, a lot of this is just to get attention to his new tough-guy redistricting plan,” he explains, noting that only 36% of his voters in California support the plan.

“I get that he’s trying to parody Trump. He’s not obviously, you know, witty or good at it, but like, you think you’d at least understand the jokes,” Stu says, pointing out an AI image Newsom posted on X of Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock, and Tucker Carlson praying.

“I obviously get the idea that sometimes Trump supporters post that type of stuff about Trump. Not 100% sure why those people are chosen or what it has to do with anything,” Stu says.

“But, you know, again, the only thing that Gavin Newsom cares about is his own profile, his own, you know, bank account, his own pond of attention that he’s always trying to dip his toes into. That’s all that matters to him,” he continues, adding, “So for right now, it’s working.”

