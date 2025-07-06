Gang of foreign nationals gets away with jewelry store heist; a month later they try again — but this time cops are ready

Police in Glendale, Calif., said they responded to a burglary on May 27 at Bidrussian Jewelry and discovered that a hole had been cut through the roof of the business, and an unknown amount of jewelry had been stolen.

No suspects were in custody at the time, police said.

Police said all of the apprehended suspects are foreign nationals believed to be involved in similar crimes in their own countries and in the United States.

Detectives then set out to identify possible suspects, police said, adding that with assistance from local agencies they began surveillance on the group.

Finally on Sunday evening, police said investigators got a lead indicating that the suspects were preparing to target another jewelry store — this time Rodeo Jewelers in the city of La Verne.

Turns out, it was the same M.O.

The suspects tried to gain entry to the store through the roof, police said, but this time law enforcement was ready for them.

Eight suspects were observed at the scene, police said, adding that seven were successfully apprehended with the assistance of local agencies, including the La Verne Police Department, Claremont Police Department, Glendora Police Department, and deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s San Dimas Station.

The status of the eighth suspect isn't clear.

Police said the suspects used signal jammers and cut wires to the location during the incident.

Image source: Glendale (Calif.) Police

The arrested males appear below in a composite photo from Glendale police. According to KTLA-TV, they are: (top row, L to R) Edson Gonzalez, Victor Iturriaga Lopez, Cristian Gonzalez Aburto, Jose Millafil; (bottom row, L to R) Luka Pazitiani, Vera Matias, Javier Sepulveda.

Image source: Glendale (Calif.) Police

Police said all of them were in Glendale Police custody as of Tuesday.

Those with information regarding this case can contact the Glendale Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 818-548-3127.

