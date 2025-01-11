Video: Stick-wielding jewelry store owner lowers the boom on brazen trio of masked, hooded crooks trying smash-and-grab heist

"I did not even think about it," Jerry Sorani, owner of a Toronto-area jewelry store, told CBC News. "I just got up and said, 'No, it's not going to happen here.'"

Sorani was referring to a scary Oct. 3 incident during which three masked, hooded individuals strolled into his store — Jewellery Forever in Markham — and attempted a smash-and-grab robbery.

As you might guess, local police told CBC that they don't recommend fighting back against criminals, but Sorani told the news network he believes he'd do it again.

The heist was caught on store surveillance video — which Sorani posted on the store's Instagram page a few days ago.

One of the crooks was carrying a hammer and wasted no time bashing the top of a display case while another perp held what appeared to be a bag presumably to collect valuables:

Image source: Jewellery Forever video screenshot



A third individual didn't get a chance to do much of anything — because within seconds, the clip shows Sorani confronting the bad guys while holding a plastic broom handle, CBC said.

The bag holder made a fast break for it. The second crook who initially was not seen doing much of anything departed the store a bit more reluctantly, hopping up and down a couple of times as if he was going to battle the store owner — but doing nothing.

With that, Sorani approached the hammer-wielding perp — who appeared to have no idea an adversary was behind him as he continued to bash the display case.



The store owner then whacked the shocked crook in the arm several times with the broom handle until he departed empty-handed.





You can view the full surveillance video here (used by permission):

"I understand that, because the main thing is safety, and not everyone is able to do that," Sorani told CBC. "But if you don't ... it's going to keep happening." He also told the news network that he believes criminals get away without consequences too often.

York Regional Police told CBC none of the three suspects in the failed smash-and-grab have been arrested, but they are continuing to investigate.

You can view a video report here about the incident, which includes surveillance clips of the attempted robbery — and the crooks running off — as well as an interview with Sorani.

