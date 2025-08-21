Popular rapper captured on video prancing through Los Angeles streets in his underwear before arrest and hospitalization

The rapper best known for the viral megahit song "Old Town Road" was arrested and hospitalized after he was recorded dancing through Los Angeles in his underwear at night.

A witness saw a man appearing to be Lil Nas X walking nearly naked and began recording him from their car. The video was obtained by TMZ and published online.

'Gimme that phone so I can throw it! I'm gonna throw it far away so you never see it again!'

The rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, allegedly charged at police who were responding to calls of a nude man walking in public in the San Fernando Valley. Police suspected the man was overdosing and requested the aid of firefighter-paramedics.

Police sources told KNBC-TV that Hill also threw some punches at police during the altercation. He was hospitalized and is expected to be booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

The TMZ video shows the man identified as Hill laughing and dancing while clad only in underwear and cowboy boots. At one point, he puts an orange traffic cone over his head.

"It's gonna be a beautiful sunrise!" he says at one point before reaching out for the cell phone.

"Gimme that phone so I can throw it!" the man says. "I'm gonna throw it far away so you never see it again!"

At other points he snaps his fingers, sings, laughs, and makes shooting gestures.

"Don't miss your party tonight. Why are you still here?" he adds.

Hill became incredibly popular with the success of "Old Town Road," but many of his fans turned on him after the openly gay performer dropped a video for another song that featured him giving a lascivious lap dance to Satan in hell.

He also sold stylized sneakers with satanic themes, including a drop of human blood.

TMZ said the rapper's representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

