7 men charged in connection to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow home invasions

Seven men were charged by federal prosecutors in connection with a series of robberies from the homes of professional athletes.

Specifically, the men were alleged to be connected to the burglaries that occurred at the homes of NFL players Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow.

Four of the men — Alexander Chavez, Bastian Morales, Jordan Sanchez, and Sergio Cabello — were named in the robbery of Burrow's luxury items, which included diamond chains and Louis Vuitton luggage. Blaze News previously reported that all the men were noted as illegal immigrants from Chile.

The robbery at Burrow's home was originally reported by Olivia Ponton, a 23-year-old Sports Illustrated model, who was at Burrow's home at the time.

The remaining three defendants named were Pablo Zuniga Cartes, Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, and Bastian Jimenez Freraut. The men were also from Chile, but it is unclear whether they are illegal immigrants.

A copy of the court complaint reportedly included a photo of those three men posing with a safe and jewelry, alleged to be stolen from the home of NBA player Bobby Portis. The safe included chains, watches, and cash, along with a designer suitcase and designer bags.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward posted on social media in November 2024 that he had been robbed of his most prized possessions.

The complaint was obtained by ABC News, which reported that the men, ranging between the ages of 20 and 38, are members of a South American crime group that has stolen more than $2 million worth of goods.

Each man faces up to 10 years in prison after being charged in Florida with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

FBI investigators said the robberies were also linked to other players from the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies; the identities of those players were not revealed.

Federal authorities said the burglars had a "clear and consistent modus operandi" based on athlete schedules and locations that were publicly available. Burglars allegedly entered through a broken window or by prying open a sliding door with a crowbar. Many of the break-ins have been recorded on surveillance cameras.

In Florida, some of the criminals even rented vehicles and left them "in the vicinity of [the] burglaries committed."

ABC reported that a New York pawn shop owner was also charged by the FBI for selling some of the stolen goods.

The charges came just days after it was announced that LAFC soccer star Olivier Giroud was also the victim of a robbery at his home in Los Angeles.

Other robberies that have seemingly gone unsolved, as of the time of this writing, include Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin, who was robbed of his three Stanley Cup rings in mid-January.

Additionally, NBA megastar Luka Doncic had his home in Dallas burglarized in December 2024 while he was away.

