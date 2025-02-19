$500K in jewelry stolen from Los Angeles soccer star Olivier Giroud as string of athlete burglaries continues

LAFC star Olivier Giroud's house was broken into and burglarized, marking yet another professional athlete whose privacy was violated.

Giroud, a French national playing for LAFC in Los Angeles, lost around $500,000 worth of high-value items in early February, according to multiple reports.

Giroud's wife, Jennifer, reported the break-in on February 5 upon discovering a broken window at their L.A. property. They had just moved into the home in September 2024 after the Frenchman was signed by his new team in May.

Among the items taken from Giroud's home were more than 10 men's watches, according to the Daily Mail. The total value of the items was estimated by Giroud's wife, TMZ reported, and so far no arrests have been made in connection with the crime. The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly still investigating.

The robbery reflects an ongoing and troubling trend for professional athletes in America, most recently capped off by an absurd robbery of NFL quarterback Joe Burrow.

After model Olivia Ponton reported a robbery at Burrow's home in December, police bodycam footage and subsequent documentation revealed the robbers were Chilean illegal immigrants who not only immediately wore Burrow's belongings after taking them, but they posed for photos with his stolen Louis Vuitton luggage and diamond chains.

'We owe it to the victims.'

Robberies of Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have also made headlines, while NHL players have not been spared either. Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin was robbed of his most prized possessions in mid-January: three Stanley Cup rings. The rings represent all three of Malkin's championships with the Penguins in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

Meanwhile, NBA megastar Luke Doncic also had his home in Dallas burglarized in December while he was away. Interestingly enough, the robbery came just weeks before he was traded to Los Angeles where Giroud's robbery occurred.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said authorities are looking into the alleged criminal networks.

"We owe it to the victims, whether they are or are not professional athletes, to follow the evidence. ... Today is a day that law enforcement scored and spiked the ball."

Giroud made his debut for LAFC in August and appeared in 10 games in 2024. He has long been a star in European soccer for teams in Italy, France, and England, and is known as one of the most successful international soccer players of all time. He leads all scorers for France's national team with a record 57 goals, six ahead of legend Thierry Henry.

Giroud was signed by LAFC to a one-and-a-half-year Designated Player contract through 2025, with an option year for 2026. The Designated Player Rule allows for MLS teams to sign up to three players whose salaries and transfer fees exceed their salary cap.

