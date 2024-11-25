NFL issues security warning to players about 'organized and skilled' criminals targeting their homes

The NFL's security team told its players that thieves are looking to exploit their team schedules and target athletes' homes on game days.

After Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was burglarized and tight end Travis Kelce was robbed of $20,000, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been looking into the string of robberies that are allegedly connected to a crime syndicate in South America.

Reporter Diana Russini has since revealed that the NFL told players to be aware that their homes were being targeted on days the criminals might suspect the players are absent.

"The homes of professional athletes across multiple sports leagues have become increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups," the memo posted on X stated. "Law enforcement officials have noted these groups appear to exploit team schedules to target athletes' homes on game days."

'Do not post public images of expensive items.'

The memo also stated that burglary groups appear to have been gathering information from a combination of public records, media reports, and social media posts.

As such, the league advised players against making any social media "check-ins" about their daily activities or whereabouts.

"Do not post public images of expensive items (e.g., jewelry, vehicles, or clothing) on social media accounts. Do not post images of or comments about your residence or hotel accommodations," the memo continued.

The NFL said the thieves have been essentially performing disguised heists, often conducting extensive surveillance on targets, their residences, and even their security measures. Then, the purported burglars are posing as delivery men, grounds maintenance, or even joggers in the neighborhood.

Side doors, balconies, and second-floor windows have been used to gain entry to houses, with patio furniture or ladders sometimes used to scale walls.

In terms of what has been taken from the athletes, NFL officials said that master bedrooms have been the predominant targets where the thieves look for jewelry, handbags, cash, and watches. Of course, safes have been a popular target, as well.

The NFL Network previously reported that the robberies are in connection with a "transnational crime ring" that has focused on NBA and NFL players "all over the country."

A former FBI agent told ABC News that athletes are easily targeted due to the plethora of public information regarding their whereabouts.

"Their schedules were going to be published when they're going to play a game, so it makes it easy when to go to the house," said former agent Brad Garrett. "These high-profile folks are really ripe targets."

