Chilean illegal aliens who burglarized Joe Burrow's home posed for photos with his jewelry and Louis Vuitton luggage

Police have confirmed that three illegal immigrant men from Chile are facing federal charges after a burglary of NFL quarterback Joe Burrow's home.

After a model at Burrow's home originally reported a robbery in December, police released bodycam footage of four illegal immigrants who were pulled over in a traffic stop.

As the patrolman approached the car, a male in the passenger seat was immediately shown wearing a Cincinnati Bengals beanie. While searching the trunk, the officer also found a Louis Vuitton bag and an LSU shirt, where Burrow played college.

A recent indictment against three of the individuals has since revealed the suspects are facing local and federal charges after they were found to have stolen about $300,000 worth of items from Burrow's home.

This included luxury diamond chains that read "JB9" and "#9," Burrow's initials and number. The men also took photos of themselves wearing the chains, along with a Louis Vuitton hat and luggage. One man is giving a thumbs up in the photo, another is giving a peace sign, while the third and likely uncharged individual was giving the middle finger.

Another photo showed a stack of cash and various jewelry sprawled out on a table.

Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals released a statement praising law enforcement while thanking them for their investigation:

"The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department and their partner agencies at the local, state and federal level did a wonderful job investigating the crime and bringing bad actors to justice. The Cincinnati Bengals would like to thank them for their efforts and extend our sincere appreciation for their good work. We recognize there was a tremendous amount of complex investigative work that led to these indictments, and the Sheriff's Department was exemplary in this work."

'Today is a day that law enforcement scored and spiked the ball.'

After being taken to the Clark County Sheriff's Office for questioning, a detective called one of the cell phone numbers that pinged a cell phone tower in Burrow's neighborhood at the time of the burglary. Documents said that one of the suspects' phone started ringing.

According to Fox News, further analysis showed one of the suspects deleted other photographs of the stolen items and photos of the back of Burrow's home.

A federal grand jury in Cincinnati charged Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales, 23, Jordan Francisco Quiroga Sanchez, 22, and Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello, 38. They are believed to be part of a "South American Theft Group" that transports stolen goods between states.

The FBI reportedly said the theft groups have been a "major concern" around Cincinnati.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said authorities are looking into the alleged criminal networks.

"We owe it to the victims, whether they are or are not professional athletes, to follow the evidence. ... Today is a day that law enforcement scored and spiked the ball."

