Police footage shows Joe Burrow's alleged home invaders wearing his merch during traffic stop

Four illegal immigrants suspected of robbing the home of NFL quarterback Joe Burrow were pulled over with football merchandise in their car, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. One suspect even appeared to be wearing some of the stolen merchandise.

Burrow's home was burglarized in December 2024 while he was playing a football game for the Cincinnati Bengals. Olivia Ponton, a 23-year-old Sports Illustrated model, was at Burrow's house in Ohio at the time and alerted police to the home invasion.

It was later reported by Blaze News that four illegal immigrants were suspected of conducting the break-in and were spotted by a special agent with the Ohio State Highway Patrol putting suspicious luggage into a vehicle outside a hotel in Fairborn, Ohio.

Bodycam footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol has since been released and subsequently aired by ABC's "Good Morning America."

Recorded on January 10, the video showed an officer had pulled over a black SUV with four men, the alleged suspects, inside the vehicle.

As the patrolman approached the car, a male in the passenger seat was immediately shown wearing a Cincinnati Bengals beanie.

'Orlando? Wrong way.'

The police officer then asked the men for identification and learned all four were Chilean nationals. Three of the men allegedly handed the officer fake identification. As previously reported by Blaze News, all the men were identified in court records to be in the United States illegally at the time of the traffic stop.

The stop continued with the patrolman asking the men where they were going, with one man allegedly responding with "Orlando."

"Orlando? Wrong way," the Ohio officer replied. "Florida's that way," the officer continued, pointing to his left as the car was pointed to his right.

The officer later brought the driver to his squad car and told him the car smelled of marijuana and eventually was authorized by the driver to search the suspects' vehicle.

While searching the trunk, the officer found a Louis Vuitton bag and an LSU shirt, where Burrow played college. These items were noted as missing in the police report from the incident at Burrow's home.

The search also revealed "two Husky automatic center punch [tools] wrapped in a cloth towel behind the glove box," which the officer noted as items used to break glass.

The suspects were later identified in court records as Alexander Chavez, Bastian Morales, Jordan Sanchez, and Sergio Cabello. Morales had allegedly been seen carrying a designer bag and had previously been identified as a "male possibly involved in a burglary offense" on the same day as the robbery at Burrow's house.

After being taken to the Clark County Sheriff's Office for questioning, a detective called one of the cell phone numbers that pinged a cell phone tower in Burrow's neighborhood at the time of the burglary. Documents said that Morales' phone started ringing.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!