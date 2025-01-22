4 illegal immigrants arrested for burglary of Joe Burrow's home — suspects said they were only in Ohio to see the snow

Four Chilean nationals in the United States illegally were arrested in connection to the robbery of NFL player Joe Burrow's home.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was robbed on December 9, 2024, while 23-year-old Sports Illustrated model Olivia Ponton was at his home. The young woman called police and also called her mother, who similarly called police.

The illegal immigrants were spotted by a special agent with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who saw them putting suspicious luggage into a vehicle outside a hotel in Fairborn, Ohio, ABC News reported.

The agent later pulled the car over and smelled marijuana before it was confirmed that the four men were in the country illegally.

The suspects' names are Alexander Chavez, Bastian Morales, Jordan Sanchez, and Sergio Cabello, according to court records from Clark County, Ohio, obtained by multiple outlets.

Police searched the car and found "two Husky automatic center punch [tools] wrapped in a cloth towel behind the glove box."

Investigators reportedly said those tools are used by South American criminals to break glass before entering a home.

'... specifically targeting multimillion-dollar residences.'

Police also said the vehicle contained an "old LSU shirt and Bengals hat, believed to be stolen from the December 9, 2024, burglary in Hamilton County, Ohio."

A police report acquired by Fox News stated the men were also behind of a string of burglaries from a series of multimillion-dollar homes.

The illegal immigrants also reportedly told police they were only in Ohio to see the snow.

When the men were brought to the Clark County Sheriff's Office for questioning, a detective called one of the cellphone numbers that pinged a cell phone tower in the quarterback's neighborhood at the time of the burglary. Police said that the phone of Morales, one of the suspects, started ringing.

Morales was allegedly seen carrying a designer bag and had previously been identified as a "male possibly involved in a burglary offense" on the same day as the robbery at Burrow's house.

"This is an ongoing investigating involving multiple burglaries across the United States of America," the criminal complaint said.

It added that the burglaries are "specifically targeting multimillion-dollar residences," with members of at least six different South American gangs arrested, five of which were from Chile.

The NFL issued a security alert in November to teams about the possibility of a transnational crew targeting the homes of players for robberies.

Robberies of athletes' homes have skyrocketed lately, including robberies of Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes and NHL player Evgeni Malkin, in addition to Burrow.

