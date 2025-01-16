3 Stanley Cup rings stolen from Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin in latest pro athlete robbery

NHL superstar Evgeni Malkin had his home burglarized, and his championship rings are reportedly missing.

After a brutal 5-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators last Saturday, the night got worse for Penguins forward Malkin, who reportedly returned home to find he was robbed of his most prized possessions.

Police from Sewickley Heights, a suburb of Pittsburgh, responded to a request for assistance for a residential burglary at 8:30 p.m. on the night in question.

Police determined that the home belonged to Malkin, who had reportedly "returned home from a game to find his home was burglarized."

Detectives initiated an investigation and found that Malkin's three Stanley Cup championship rings were taken from his residence.

The rings represent all three of Malkin's championships, which he won with the Penguins in 2009 (pictured below), 2016, and 2017.

2009 Stanley Cup ring Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Penguins released a statement confirming that Malkin had his home robbed but stated that the details would not be made public due to an ongoing investigation.

"We are working closely with local authorities and team security," the team said, per KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso.

The franchise added, "Malkin has requested that his privacy be respected during this time, and we will have no further comment on the matter."

Burglars have specifically targeted professional athletes recently, utilizing their team schedules to find out when they will not be present at their homes. The NFL even issued a warning after Kansas City law enforcement officials said the homes of Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were robbed on consecutive days. It was reported that about $20,000 was stolen from Kelce, while the amount taken from Mahomes was unknown.

"The homes of professional athletes across multiple sports leagues have become increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups," the NFL stated in a memo. "Law enforcement officials have noted these groups appear to exploit team schedules to target athletes' homes on game days."

In December, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow had his house robbed while he played a "Monday Night Football" game.

Later that month, the fiancée of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly left her vehicle unlocked while going to a Pilates class, when her goods were stolen.

Allegheny County Police said, however, that they had not received any information to indicate the robbery at Malkin's home was tied to a criminal organization that targets athletes.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!