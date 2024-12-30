Fiancée of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has $40,000 of luxury items stolen in latest NFL-related robbery

The fiancée of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the latest victim in a string of robberies related to NFL players and their spouses.

Sarah Jane Ramos, mother of Prescott's 10-month-old daughter, was on her way to a Pilates class the day after Christmas and reportedly left her vehicle unlocked before her goods were stolen.

Ramos "quickly rushed inside due to the rain," a police report stated, per WFAA. "Due to the haste," Ramos "forgot to lock her [vehicle] door."

When Ramos returned to her vehicle, she realized that many "designer handbags and wallets" were stolen. Brands reportedly included Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Other items included "computer software and cash," totaling an estimated $40,000.

'These groups appear to exploit team schedules ...'

Other NFL players have reported robberies of their homes, included Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, whose house was burglarized while he played in a "Monday Night Football" game.

"So obviously everybody has heard what has happened," Burrow said during a media briefing. "I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share. So that's all I got to say about that."

A 23-year-old Sports Illustrated model named Olivia Ponton and her mother called the police after Ponton arrived at Burrow's home to notice that a bedroom window had been shattered and a room was ransacked.

"Someone is trying to break into the house right now," Ponton’s mother told police. "My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow's house. She is staying there. He's at the football game."

Model Olivia Ponton reportedly called police after a robbery at Joe Burrow's house. Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic

The NFL had issued a warning to its players that a group of "organized and skilled" criminals had been targeting their homes.

"The homes of professional athletes across multiple sports leagues have become increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups," the memo posted on X stated. "Law enforcement officials have noted these groups appear to exploit team schedules to target athletes' homes on game days."

A source familiar with the situation also described the criminals as "a transnational crime ring."

In late November, Kansas City law enforcement officials said the homes of Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were robbed on consecutive days. WDAF-TV reported that about $20,000 was stolen from Kelce, while the amount taken from Mahomes was unknown.

