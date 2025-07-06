© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Fan BANNED from stadium after taunting Diamondbacks second baseman to tears
July 06, 2025
An MLB player broke down in tears after a fan heckled him about his late mother.
The Arizona Diamondbacks’ recent 4-1 win over the White Sox in Chicago wasn’t all fun and games, after second baseman Ketel Marte appeared to break down in tears at second base after a fan reportedly heckled him about his late mother.
The heckling took place during Marte’s at-bat in the seventh inning, before he was then consoled by manager Torey Lovullo and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.
The spectator is alleged to have made a derogatory remark about Marte’s mother, who passed away after a car accident in 2017.
After the incident, Lovullo and Diamondbacks bench coach Jeff Banister asked security to remove the fan from the stadium, and security complied. Now, the White Sox organization has banned the fan from the ballpark.
While BlazeTV host Pat Gray, who has lost both his parents, is sympathetic to the passing of Marte's mother, he and his panel don’t believe there’s a place in baseball for tears over the past.
“So a 31-year-old male, playing in Major League Baseball, who signed a $119 million contract begins crying over something a fan yelled at him,” Jeffy says, before playing the “There’s no crying in baseball” clip from the classic film “A League of Their Own.”
“I lost my mom eight years ago as well. Same year as he did. In fact, I became an orphan at that particular time point. My dad died in 1997, my mom in 2017. I was an orphan,” Gray comments, adding, “We all miss our moms.”
