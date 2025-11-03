Cop driving patrol car doesn't mess around when he spots alleged gunman on the run — and reaching for his waistband

Video from police in Fresno, California — newly released Friday — indicates that an officer was on an unrelated call in the area of the River Park Shopping Center on Aug. 20 when he heard gunshots from a restaurant parking lot around 5:30 p.m.

KSEE-TV reported that the restaurant is Ruth's Chris.

'He's reaching!'

Police said surveillance video shows George Ruiz, 18, firing shots at a passing vehicle.

The officer ran toward the sound of gunfire and saw Ruiz running off, police said. The officer then saw the suspect attempting to carjack a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot, police said, adding that the victim was able to drive away.

Police said Ruiz shot once at the vehicle during the attempted carjacking, hitting the car, but those inside the vehicle weren't hurt.

Police said the officer ran after Ruiz toward the Sam's Club parking lot and broadcasted over radio the suspect's description and the direction of the foot pursuit.

After the radio call, two other officers in a marked patrol vehicle spotted Ruiz on the run — and reaching for his waistband, police said.

The officer driving the patrol car struck Ruiz with the vehicle, and the officers arrested Ruiz, police said.

One officer is heard in the below video advising that "he's reaching!" in reference to the suspect going for his gun just before the arrest, police said. The relevant segment begins around the 4:40 mark:

RELATED: Wild police video: Cops ram car driven by female armed robbery suspect — who actually tries to run away after freeway crash

Police said Ruiz dropped his handgun after getting hit.

RELATED: Crazy video: Unhinged driver hits teen, crashes through Dollar Tree wall — with teen still on hood. The end is even wilder.

Image source: Fresno (Calif.) Police bodycam video screenshot

Here's a screenshot showing the opposite angle:

RELATED: Long Island police commissioner defends officer's use of SUV to neutralize gun-toting woman who threatened to shoot herself and others

Image source: Fresno (Calif.) Police bodycam video screenshot

The following is a close-up image of Ruiz's loaded gun, police said.

RELATED: VIDEO: Florida trooper crashes head-on into accused drunk driver to stop her car from plowing into runners of 10k race

Image source: Fresno (Calif.) Police

Ruiz was taken to a hospital, treated for leg pain, and released, police said, adding that he provided a statement admitting to the shooting.

Ruiz was booked into jail for the shooting, firearm-related charges, and resisting arrest, police said, adding that no officers were hurt during the incident.

Fresno County Jail records indicate Ruiz was still behind bars Monday afternoon; his bail is listed as $575,000.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!