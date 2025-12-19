Teens' story claiming they were attacked unravels after cops find their damning video posted to social media, police say

California police say that three teenagers told them a story that unraveled after the discovery of allegedly contradicting video on social media.

The incident unfolded after a mother in Twentynine Palms called police to report that her 15-year-old child had been attacked by their neighbor, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

One of the teens also tried to ignite curtains to start a fire before they left the residence.

When deputies arrived, they found three teenagers claiming to be victims of assault.

After determining that one of the teen's accounts had been fabricated, police said they discovered a video on social media that showed what actually happened.

The video allegedly showed two girls and a boy brutally attacking a man who has an intellectual disability. Police said one of the girls slashed the victim's head and arms with a large kitchen knife while he pleaded for his life.

One of the teens also tried to ignite curtains to start a fire before they left the residence.

Deputies obtained search warrants for the residences of the victim and all of the suspects, and they were able to obtain evidence of the assault, including the kitchen knife.

One of the teenage girls claimed that she suffered lacerations from being attacked by the man, but police determined that she was injured by punching through the actual victim's window.

The three teens were booked into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center.

Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images

The suspects face numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, burglary, and criminal threats. The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office is considering additional charges as well.

Police are asking for help from the public in their ongoing investigation into the case.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!