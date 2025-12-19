Dan Bongino’s FBI exit fuels questions as marriage strain takes center stage

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has announced that he’s stepping down from the FBI, and the rumor mill is now swirling as to why he decided he was no longer right for the job.

“When I woke up this morning, I saw a Daily Mail article that said, ‘Dan Bongino set to quit the Trump administration after FBI job put strain on his marriage,’” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales recalls, “and that was the only thing. It was, like, it was just a rumor, right?”

“It also said Bongino’s reported intention to step down just comes two days before the deadline to release the Epstein files on Friday, which I found interesting. But we did know, I mean, there were some signs of this,” she continues.

In an interview on "Fox and Friends" months ago, Bongino did mention that he was struggling with the distance his new job put between him and his wife.

“I gave up everything for this. I mean, you know, my wife is struggling, and I’m not a victim. I’m not Jim Comey, it’s fine. I did this, and I’m proud I did it. But if you think we’re there for tea and crumpets ...” Bongino said.

“I stare at these four walls all day in D.C., you know, by myself, divorced from my wife. Not divorced, but I mean, separated, divorced. And it’s hard. I mean, you know, we love each other, and it’s hard to be apart,” he added.

President Trump echoed this sentiment when he commented on Bongino’s departure, saying, “Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show.”

“I think he wants to go back to podcasting,” Gonzales repeats. “I am rendered speechless. One of the only moments in my life.”

“He’s done so much for the country,” she says. “And, by the way, I appreciate the sacrifice that he mentioned, but it’s like, yeah, we know. Can you stop complaining? Do your job.”

“This is my take on it,” BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden chimes in. “Dan is a patriot. We all knew when he gave up his show that he was sacrificing millions of dollars for the country.”

“It’s not like he’s someone that came out of something completely different to go into the FBI. He knows the job. He knows the job. So, he knew what the strain would be on his marriage. And I’m not saying that it’s not having a strain on his marriage, but what I will say is, those difficulties are worth it if you are seeing a change and if you are seeing results,” he continues.

Gonzales points out that through his social media posts, Bongino often alluded to uncovering major details regarding the Epstein case — which she believes may have led to him being frustrated that he couldn’t share them later.

“He’s leaving all of these nuggets to make it sound like, ‘Oh, we are uncovering all sorts of crazy things. I can’t wait to share it with you.’ And then we never quite got the other part of that, right? We never were told really what it is,” Gonzales says. “And so, you have to wonder, like, okay, he must be very frustrated.”

