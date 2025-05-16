Crazy video: Unhinged driver hits teen, crashes through Dollar Tree wall — with teen still on hood. The end is even wilder.

Cellphone video caught the moment when a motorist hit a teenager in the parking lot of a South Carolina Dollar Tree store on Mother's Day, then plowed through the store wall — with the teen still on the hood of the car.

Miraculously, the victim quickly emerged from the rubble and walked away, apparently as if the impact was nothing. You can view the cellphone video here.

'Youth these days ... don't value life.'

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a fight involving two adults and three juveniles began in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Sumter Highway in Bishopville, WIS-TV reported. Bishopville is a little less than an hour northeast of Columbia.

Authorities said a 17-year-old hit a 15-year-old with a vehicle before crashing into the store, the station noted, adding that the driver reportedly rolled the car away from the store and crashed into an occupied vehicle in the parking lot.

WIS said the 15-year-old hit by the car was not seriously hurt.

Deputies said 19-year-old Celvin Hickman and 24-year-old Shamirah Blyther were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the brawl, the station reported, adding that Hickman also was charged with malicious injury to property.

The three juveniles also were arrested, the sheriff’s office told WIS.

The 17-year-old accused of driving the car that crashed into the store was charged with attempted murder, disorderly conduct, and malicious injury to property, the station said, adding that authorities said the 17-year-old will be charged as an adult.

Another 15-year-old also was charged with disorderly conduct and released to guardians, WIS said.

Blaze News spoke with an employee of a business just down the street from where the calamity went down. The employee — who spoke to Blaze News on the condition of anonymity — said the harrowing incident has made people "look at Bishopville a little differently."

"I did have one guy who said he's afraid to come back down here," the employee told Blaze News, adding that a lot of people shop in the area, which police consistently patrol.

"It's crazy that it happened right there," the employee added to Blaze News.

Sheriff Daniel Simon in the aftermath told WIS that some "youth these days ... don't value life." Simon added to the station that the driver who hit the 15-year-old with the car "used the vehicle as a weapon. You might as well pull out a gun ... and pull the trigger."

WIS said the store is closed for now and that there's about $10,000 in damages.

