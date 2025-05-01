Massive manhunt under way for suspect who allegedly rammed car into 2 children and 1 adult at church intentionally

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly rammed his car into an adult and two children outside of a church at a beach town in South Carolina.

Isle of Palms police Sgt. Matt Storen said the car was crashed into the Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan's Island near Charleston. One of the children and the adult were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina, while the second child was released after being treated at the scene, according to a spokesperson.

Storen said that the suspect is believed to be armed with a knife.

Police identified a suspect as Justin Collin Adams and said he was considered armed and dangerous. Adams abandoned the sedan he was driving and fled on foot.

The trio were standing outside of the preschool at the church when they were allegedly struck.

A manhunt is under way by police with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as the U.S. Marshals. They are conducting a grid search of houses and deploying drones to scan entryways.

Police said they were investigating the incident based on reports that it was possibly an intentional hit-and-run, while other reports say it might have been an accidental crash.

Adams was wearing a red shirt and dark shorts at the time of the incident, according to police. They describe him as a heavyset white male with facial hair who is balding.

The hospitalized adult is expected to be OK.

