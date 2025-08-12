Texas redistricting standoff is over: Democrats will reportedly return to state House

The Texas Democrats who fled the state to avoid a redistricting vote have decided to return, according to multiple sources that spoke to KTRK-TV.

Republicans had threatened to cut off their paychecks and even vacate their seats if they did not return to allow a quorum and proceed with official business. Democrats have been trying to shut down the approval of a redistricting map that some say would give Republicans a five-seat advantage in the U.S. House.

The KTRK report said the fleeing Democrats believe they have accomplished their goals of bringing national awareness to the redistricting effort and stopping a first special session.

After KTRK reported the development, it received a statement from a spokesperson for the Texas Democratic Caucus.

"Members are still assessing their strategies going forward and are in a private meeting to make decisions about future plans currently," the statement reads.

"If and when Texas House Democrats breaking quorum decide to go home is squarely dependent on the actions the governor, speaker, and Texas Republicans in charge make with regard to prioritizing flood victims over redistricting that hurts Texans," he added.

Texas Republicans also notched a victory in the state Senate, where Democrats were unable to stop a quorum and the same redistricting map was passed.

KTRK did not get a firm date for their planned return but reported that it was loosely planned for the weekend.

The plan also depends on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott opening a second special session on Friday.

"The clock is ticking for this special session. We'll do whatever it takes to pass critical legislation for Texans, including flood relief and recovery," he posted on social media. "I will call special session after special session to get it done."

