Wisconsin woman flies overseas to meet love interest, later plots to assassinate his rival — and international manhunt begins

Aimee Betro — a 45-year-old from West Allis, Wisconsin — in September 2018 met a 31-year-old British man who used the name "Dr. Ice" on a dating app, according to the Daily Mail.

Betro traveled to London on Christmas Day 2018, where she met that man — Mohammed Nazir — and reportedly spent a night with him. While Betro left the U.K. and returned to the United States, the pair continued to communicate.

'Where are you hiding? Stop playing hide and seek, you are lucky it jammed.'

Betro returned to Great Britain in August 2019, according to reports.

During a trial that ended Tuesday, a defense lawyer asked Betro what she thought of Nazir, and she responded, "He was very charming, and I did like him. He was sweet, and I did have feelings for him."

Nazir reportedly was able to convince the American woman to do his "bidding."

BBC News reported that Nazir and his 59-year-old father, Mohammed Aslam, had a dispute with Birmingham businessman Aslat Mahumad.

The British outlet reported that the father and son were injured during a physical confrontation with Mahumad at his clothing store in July 2018.

Nazir and Aslam reportedly hatched a scheme against Mahumad and planned to use Betro in their plot.

RELATED: Arrested wife of 'Ghost Adventures' TV star accused of hiring hit man to kill him: 'Was it done?'

The Daily Mail reported that Betro called Mahumad on Sept. 7, 2019, and said she wanted to purchase a car he was selling online.

Prosecutor Tom Walkling told the court, "Mr. Mahumad recalls being called by a woman with an American accent. ... He was confused, as he hadn't listed his number online. The woman said she wanted to buy the car today, but Mr. Mahumad said she could see it tomorrow."

Betro's alleged plot to lure Mahumad to her failed, so she reportedly purchased a Mercedes E240 from another seller.

Walkling said the man who sold the car to Betro indicated that he "sold it to someone he described, perhaps unkindly, as a short, fat woman who spoke with an American accent, wore a summer dress, and had a bag over her shoulder."

Police say Betro drove to Mahumad's family home on the night of Sept. 7, 2019, in her newly purchased Mercedes.

While Betro reportedly was lying in wait with a gun, Mahumad's 33-year-old son Sikander Ali returned home around 9:10 p.m.

Jurors at the Birmingham Crown Court were shown surveillance video of a figure with a covered face approaching Ali and attempting to fire at him at point-blank range. However, police said the gun jammed, and Ali escaped by speeding away in his SUV.

'I think she was fatally flawed.'

While Ali was fleeing, his vehicle allegedly clipped the Mercedes and damaged the car's door so severely that it wouldn't close.

Investigators said Betro ditched the Mercedes, but left a black glove — which had her DNA on it — in the vehicle.

Jurors were shown screenshots of text messages Betro purportedly sent to Mahumad after the attempted killing, and she allegedly told her intended target, "Where are you hiding? Stop playing hide and seek, you are lucky it jammed."

Betro took a taxi to return to the Mahumad's home just hours after the first alleged assassination attempt, police stated. CCTV showed a figure firing three shots through the windows of the home in the early hours of Sept. 8, 2019. However, there was no one home at the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Alastair Orencas claimed Betro used a niqab in an attempt to hide her face, but it "didn't work very well."

"It was a fairly poor attempt [at disguise], and again, whether or not the attitude was that the British police wouldn't be up to it, I think she was fatally flawed, if that was ever the consideration in her mind," Orencas explained.

Orencas claimed Betro's motivation for the attempted murder was because she was "in love or infatuated with Nazir."

The Daily Mail reported that Betro flew to the U.S. the day after the shooting, and Nazir did the same three days later.

While on the lam for nearly six years, Betro reportedly fled the U.S. and traveled to Armenia — but was soon tracked down by an unlikely source.

The Daily Mail said it found Betro in Armenia and informed the West Midlands Police about her location on June 15, 2024. The Daily Mail agreed to withhold publishing the news until she was arrested.

"I would like to put it on formal record and thank the Daily Mail for the information that they kindly shared with us," Orencas stated before adding that "there were parallel inquiries going on, but without a doubt, the Daily Mail were of great assistance."

Armenian authorities detained Betro and extradited her to the U.K. to face trial.

On Tuesday, jurors convicted Betro of conspiracy to murder, possessing a self-loading pistol with intent to cause fear of violence, and illegally importing ammunition.

RELATED: Multimillionaire hired numerous hitmen in murder-for-hire plots against wife — then killed himself as cops closed in: FBI

Betro is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

According to GB News, Specialist Prosecutor Hannah Sidaway stated, "This prosecution is a culmination of years of hard work doggedly pursuing Aimee Betro across countries and borders while she remained relentless in her bid to escape justice. Betro tried to kill a man in a Birmingham street at point-blank range. It is sheer luck that he managed to get away unscathed."

Meanwhile, Nazir and Aslam were arrested last year and convicted of conspiracy to murder.

Nazir was sentenced to 32 years in prison, and Aslam was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Walkling insisted that "revenge was the motive" for the assassination attempt, BBC News said in a separate story.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!