Arrested wife of 'Ghost Adventures' TV star accused of hiring hit man to kill him: 'Was it done?'

The wife of "Ghost Adventures" TV star Aaron Goodwin has been arrested after allegedly hiring a hit man to murder him, according to a report.

On March 6, 32-year-old Victoria Goodwin was arrested and detained at the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada, according to inmate records. She was being held Tuesday on $100,000 bail.

'Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence.'

Goodwin was charged with soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder.

She allegedly schemed a murder-for-hire plot against her husband instead of getting a divorce.

According to an arrest report obtained by TMZ, Victoria was messaging an incarcerated Florida man.

In October 2024, she allegedly offered to pay $11,515 for the murder of her husband; the arrest report stated Victoria paid $2,500 up front.

She reportedly messaged the inmate, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

The inmate at an undisclosed facility reportedly was in communication with a hit man hired to kill the "Ghost Adventures" star.

Victoria allegedly informed the prisoner about her husband's schedule and location. The killing reportedly was supposed to take place when Aaron Goodwin was filming “Ghost Adventures” in California.

The prisoner purportedly asked the hired assassin, "He's asleep right now in the hotel room ... I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?"

According to police, the alleged murder-for-hire plot was discovered after corrections officers confiscated the Florida inmate's phone as contraband.

When questioned by investigators, Victoria purportedly denied plotting to have her husband killed.

When asked about the messages regarding paying a Florida inmate, she allegedly told police she thought the money was being exchanged for cell phones.

Victoria did acknowledge marital problems with the 48-year-old ghost-hunter.

According to TMZ, she told investigators that she was only “daydreaming or fantasizing about being without her husband” but didn't actually want him dead.

The New York Post reported that it is "unclear what happened with the hit man."

The couple got married at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion in California in August 2022.

Aaron said at the time of his wedding, "It finally happened, we got married. After postponing many times due to Covid, we got our day. I couldn’t be happier."

But in the wake of Victoria's arrest, TMZ reported that Aaron said he thought he was in a happy marriage, and he's blindsided and devastated at this turn of events.

Fellow paranormal investigator Zak Bagans told TMZ that it is an “emotional time” for his "Ghost Adventures" co-star and “he’s trying to give him love and support.”

Aaron Goodwin and Bagans have worked together on “Ghost Adventures” since it premiered in 2008.

