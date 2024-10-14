Multimillionaire hired numerous hitmen in murder-for-hire plots against wife — then killed himself as cops closed in: FBI

A prominent south Florida developer hired numerous hitmen to kill his wife of 32 years, according to the FBI. The multimillionaire reportedly killed himself just as law enforcement officials were closing in on him.

The FBI said they have recorded phone calls that have incriminated several suspects accused of traumatizing Tatiana Pino — the estranged wife of Sergio Pino.

On June 23, a male allegedly pointed a gun at Pino's daughter — 26-year-old Alessandra Pino. The daughter reportedly told a 911 operator, "Oh my gosh. My mom is here. They might have shot her."

Pinecrest Police Department Chief Jason Cohen told Fox News, "[Tatiana] came home from her morning errands, and as she pulled in the driveway, this person pulled up, got out of the car with a firearm. Her daughter actually came out of the house and kind of went face to face with this gunman who clearly wasn't there for the daughter because he, from what I understand, he had the ability to shoot her if he wanted to, and he didn't."

Cohen added, "The guy ended up fleeing because our officers started responding, and he was not able to do what we believe he was there to do that day. We think he was there to likely take her life, Tatiana's life at that point."

A year earlier, someone slammed a rented Home Depot truck into an SUV that Tatiana was driving — in the same driveway where the gun threat took place.

Cohen explained, "She came home from being out, and when she pulled into her driveway, there was a Home Depot flatbed rental truck that was sitting on the street waiting for her. And as she pulled in, it kind of rammed her vehicle and took off."

"It was brought to our attention that this incident here was likely much more than just somebody crashing into her while she's coming home," Cohen stated. "We were made aware of a lot of the background of what had been going on with Mrs. Pino, the accusations of her being poisoned or drugged by potentially her soon-to-be ex-husband … it started to make sense that this was just another piece in that big puzzle."

Tatiana filed for divorce in April 2022.

The murder-for-hire plot to kill Tatiana reportedly began as early as July 2022.

U.S. attorney Markenzy Lapointe said hitmen even "obtained fentanyl to assist Sergio Pino in his effort to kill his wife."

"Mrs. Pino had to die before their next divorce proceedings," Lapointe said.

The FBI investigated the case and zeroed in on Sergio Pino.

On July 16, the FBI conducted a search and arrest operation at the Pinos' $8 million waterfront Coral Gables home, but Pino allegedly committed suicide just as law enforcement officials were closing in on him.

The FBI said in a press release that "Sergio Pino was discovered by the FBI inside the residence deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Sam Rabin, Pino’s criminal defense attorney, stated that "Sergio Pino took his own life today. The level of law enforcement activity at his residence was unprecedented and unnecessary, especially since we had offered to surrender him, should that have become necessary. Today’s events mark a very tragic ending to an investigation that we were confident we could successfully defend. There were many rumors and allegations, but what was lacking was evidence."

Pino's alleged suicide ended the criminal case against him, but police have been scrutinizing other suspects.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced in a July 31 news release that suspects have been charged and indicted for their "respective involvement in a campaign to stalk, torment, and attempt to kill" Tatiana Pino, including Bayron Bennett, 33; Fausto Villar, 42; Avery Bivins, 36; Clementa Johnson, 47; Diori Barnard, 47; Jerren Keith Howard, 38; Michael Jose Dulfo, 42; and Edner Etienne 27. If convicted, the suspects would face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The FBI said it has recorded phone calls between Villar and Bivins. Both served time in Florida state prison — Bivins for attempted felony murder and armed robbery and Villar for armed robbery.

“It’s going to be good, everything gonna be straight,” Bivins allegedly told Villar.

“Straight. But the f***ing smoke has to clear,” Villar replied. “Everything has to clear, smoke has to clear. So with what you got, try to fend off.”

“When this b**** gets over and done with, know this — we’re all good, you know what I’m saying?” Villar allegedly told Bivins. “Everything is going to be good.”

After members of Bivins' crew was arrested, Villar became worried about law enforcement cracking down on them.

“Why would you, if you get pinched, they’re going to have, this becomes now a conspiracy,” Villar reportedly told Bivins. “Now you can’t shake the rap. Your two boys now, or whoever the f*** they are, they can shake the rap.”

Villar advised Bivins to delete his social media accounts.

The FBI said Bivins agreed to a deal of $150,000 from Villar to murder Tatiana and had already paid him $75,000. Reportedly, there was a $150,000 bonus in the offing if the act were to have been carried out without law enforcement detection.

Cohen said of the case, "I've been in law enforcement for 27 years, and something like this ... it seemed like something out of a Hollywood movie, but this was unfortunately real life."

Investigators believe the motive for the husband's alleged murder-for-hire plot was because his wife rejected his divorce settlement offer of $20 million. Financial statements revealed in the couple's divorce case showed the pair's 2022 net worth at more than $153 million and as much as $359 million.

