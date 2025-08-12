Jeanine Pirro rips into reporter over crime in DC: 'You tell these families crime has dropped!'

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro destroyed a reporter during a press conference Tuesday about the president's takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C.

Pirro was getting challenged by a journalist who cited crime data showing that the crime rate in D.C. had dropped to its lowest in 30 years. Critics of President Donald Trump's announcement to take over law enforcement in D.C. have used the stats to argue against the move.

'You tell the kid who was just beat to hell and back with a severe concussion and a broken nose crime is down!'

Pirro was closing up the briefing when a reporter continued to press her on the issue until she shouted him down.

"You said it's guns on the street that's causing this problem," the reporter said. "Are you concerned that the DOJ's funding cuts to gun violence prevention programs undermine the —"

"Oh, stop it! We are putting all kinds of resources out to the street!" she interrupted before trying to walk away.

When the reporter continued, she grabbed the microphone again and spoke loudly into it.

"It's never enough!" she said. "You tell these families crime has dropped! You tell the mother of the intern who was shot going out for McDonald's near the Washington Convention Center, 'Oh, crime is down!' You tell the kid who was just beat to hell and back with a severe concussion and a broken nose crime is down!"

She added: "No, that falls on deaf ears. My ears are deaf to that, and that's why I fight the fight. Thank you."

Pirro reiterated her point on social media, where she posted images of young victims of D.C. crime.

"Look at these 45 victims, all 19 and under, all killed by gunfire in the last 18 months in DC and tell me that crime is down and we don't need an emergency focus on crimes of violence," she wrote.

The president has suggested that he might take over law enforcement in other cities that are suffering from high rates of violent crime.

"You want to have safety in the streets. You want to be able to leave your apartment or your house where you live, and feel safe, and go into a store to buy a newspaper or buy something. And you don't have that now," Trump said on Monday.

"It's becoming a situation of complete and total lawlessness," he added.

