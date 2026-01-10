This media spin on the ICE shooting will make you sick

Mainstream media is spinning the ICE shooting incident to paint Renee Nicole Good as a hero instead of an agitator, and while BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales admits that life lost is “always a tragedy” — she’s not pleased with the media’s biased reaction.

“When life is lost, it’s always tragedy. But this is one of those things that’s like, guys, I don’t know. Don’t do that. Don’t commit crimes. Don’t impede ICE’s work. Don’t do that,” Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

Good was a mother of three who was attending a protest with her wife, who, following the tragic death, was seen yelling that it was her fault for forcing her wife to join her.

“This is a woman who unfortunately lost her life due to the consequences of her own actions. And so it’s just incredible to see the media slobbering all over her as if she were some hero, as if she didn’t do this to herself,” Gonzales says.

One article from NBC News on the story is headlined, “Woman fatally shot by ICE agent remembered as ‘one of the kindest people.’”

Another article from the Washington Post is titled, “Woman killed by ICE in Minneapolis was a mother of 3 and a poet.”

“She could rhyme well, so you know, she must have been a good gal. Now she was a mother of three, only apparently had one of them living with her. We don’t know why, but she was a mother, and she was basically Dr. Seuss, and also she was an avid writer and hobby guitarist who won a poetry prize in 2020,” Gonzales comments.

“I don’t gloat in her death,” she continues. “I don’t mock her death. I don’t wish ill will on her family. In fact, I find it absolutely tragic. I find it absolutely tragic that this child that she had custody of ‘cause the dad was dead, her 6-year-old is now an orphan.”

“I find that horribly sad. But I find the coverage of this in the mainstream media to just be absolutely disgusting,” she says, pointing out that the mainstream media’s coverage of Ashli Babbitt, who was killed by Capitol Police officers on January 6, couldn’t have been less favorable to the victim.

“NBC News,” Gonzales reads, “Woman killed in Capitol was Trump supporter who embraced conspiracy theories.”

The subhead that followed wasn’t any better, reading, “Social media profiles connected to Ashli Babbitt were almost singularly focused on radical conservative topics and conspiracy theories.”

“Oh, she was just a crazy right-wing nut job who had it coming,” Gonzales says.

The L.A. times called the January 6 protest a “deadly insurrection” when it reported on it.

“Here’s the funny thing,” Gonzales says, “the deadly part of it was Ashli Babbitt.”

