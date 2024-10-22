Image source: Atlanta police video screenshot
Wild police video: Cops ram car driven by female armed robbery suspect — who actually tries to run away after freeway crash
October 22, 2024
Cops successfully used PIT maneuver against suspect accused of robbing elderly woman.
In a wild police video out of Georgia last week, cops are seen ramming a car that was driven by a female armed robbery suspect — and she actually tried to run away after the jaw-dropping crash on an interstate.
Atlanta police said the department's Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit on Wednesday assisted the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office in locating a vehicle and an armed robbery suspect accused of stealing an elderly woman's cell phone.
Atlanta police said officers found the vehicle and the suspect. Video shows them catching up to the suspect in a car wash:
Image source: Atlanta police video screenshot
And an officer is even seen drawing his gun as police tell her "hands up!" and "don't drive away!"
Image source: Atlanta police video screenshot
But the suspect backed out of the car wash bay and fled from police, after which a pursuit ensued.
WAGA-TV said the pursuit continued on Interstate 285. Atlanta police said officers utilized a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit. Indeed, video shows a patrol vehicle hitting the left bumper of the suspect's car, which spins out and travels backward along the left shoulder and freeway divider until it comes to a stop.
Image source: Atlanta police video screenshot
The suspect quickly gets out of the vehicle and makes a run for it, hopping over the freeway divider.
Image source: Atlanta police video screenshot
But police do the same and quickly surround and take the suspect into custody.
Image source: Atlanta police video screenshot
Image source: Atlanta police video screenshot
Police said the suspect was identified as 36-year-old Jenee Johnson.
Image source: Atlanta police video screenshot
Police said the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was the arresting agency and charged Johnson with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property, and fleeing or attempting to elude police. She also was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first-offender probationer.
You can view police dashcam and bodycam video of the chase and arrest below. (Content warning: Strong language.)
