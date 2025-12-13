Islamic takeover: America's growing problem with political Islam

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck is tired of hearing the term “radical Islam” — as he doesn’t believe it accurately describes the threat we’re facing.

“This is a political philosophy. Political Islam. It’s not radical. It’s just a political philosophy. And that political philosophy, just like communism, wants to dominate the world,” Glenn explains on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“Unlike communism, political Islam is so incredibly arrogant,” he says. “It’s inevitable to them. Why? Birth rates ... and they think we’re stupid,” he continues.

In an interview on the “Righteous & Rich” podcast, one Muslim explains how the religious group is building an Islamic community in Texas — and what he says only proves Glenn right.

“You cannot make it exclusive, like, non-Muslim is not allowed. ... What we’re doing, there’s something called association fee. I don’t know what it’s called in Dubai, like your maintenance fee that you pay yearly,” the man explains.

“The service fee to cut the grass, to remove the snow, and whatnot. So that service fee — we’ll put there, 75% of the service fee you’re paying goes to the masjid. Automatically, if you are a practicing Christian, I would advise you, why help the Muslims?” he continues.

“So, this is the way they manipulate the Kafirs,” Glenn explains. “The Kafirs are you, the non-Muslim people, the infidels. ... That’s how they make it an exclusive Muslim community.”

However, this isn’t surprising, because Islam teaches that Muslims can lie to “infidels.”

“You can lie,” Glenn says, “if it helps Islam.”

