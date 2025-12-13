Portland man allegedly lured 15-year-old girl from public library and raped her for days, police say

A 15-year-old girl told police that a man lured her from the Multnomah County Central Library in downtown Portland to a hotel, where he repeatedly raped her, according to court records.

On Saturday, a witness called police after seeing the girl appearing to be distraught in the downtown area, and when police questioned her, she said she had escaped her captor.

Court records state that she told him she was 15, and he replied, 'No one has to know.'

She said the man had returned her to the library that day, and she was able to escape after saying she had to go to the bathroom.

Police went to the library and identified a suspect as 23-year-old Nicholas Matthew Tull.

The girl was a runaway and said she met Tull at the library three days earlier, where he offered to give her shelter in exchange for sex. When they went to a nearby hotel, he allegedly kept her against her will and sexually assaulted her for three days.

Tull was arrested, and the girl was treated at a medical center. She also underwent sexual-assault testing.

Police said they were able to recover her purse from his property.

Court records show that Tull has been charged with three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, coercion, and luring a minor.

A local resident told KPTV-TV that there were a lot of problems at the library.

"I've noticed a lot of people on drugs, maybe houseless," Lorenzo Stroud said. "I see a lot of problems, but I see the library people and the security doing a good job of de-escalating rather than being overly aggressive."

