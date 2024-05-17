Transient illegal alien equipped a 'rape dungeon on wheels' to attack women in mountains of California, police say

California police say they have arrested a transient illegal alien who had allegedly outfitted a van to be a "rape dungeon on wheels" in the San Gabriel Mountains.

KTTV-TV reported that the man was in the process of raping a 20-year-old woman when deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office rescued her.

'Deeply troubling and incomprehensible.'

Police arrested 40-year-old Eduardo Sarabia after finding his van on Highway 39 near the 21 mile marker above the city of Azusa. The officer ordered him out of the van at gunpoint and told a police dispatcher that the officer could hear a woman screaming for help from the back of the van.

Sheriff’s Lt. William Fillpot said that Sarabia had sexually assaulted one woman on Sunday and another woman on Monday between 9:30 and 10:00 p.m.

Police are asking for help from the public to identify other possible victims.

“Based on the nature of the allegations, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims,” read the statement.

Sarabia was charged with two felony counts of forcible rape and oral copulation and held without bail.

District Attorney Gascón, who has been heavily criticized for his lax criminal prosecution policies, released a statement about the arrest.

“As District Attorney, it is my solemn duty to pursue justice for victims of violent crimes, especially those involving sexual assault,” the statement read.

The statement said that Sarabia had driven both victims up to the secluded area in the forest on different days in order to sexually assault them.

“The horrific and violent sexual assault that these two survivors endured by the alleged suspect is deeply troubling and incomprehensible," he added. "Our thoughts are with the victims during this tremendously difficult time."

If Sarabia is convicted of the charges, he faces up to a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Some Californian Republicans used the story as an example to criticize Biden's border policies.

"This illegal immigrant tortured women in a 'rape dungeon on wheels.' We need to shut down the border and end sanctuary state protections immediately," wrote Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez on social media.

The San Gabriel Mountain range is located in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties in southern California.

Here's more about the horrific allegations:

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!