Court teaches Letitia James big lesson about lawfare, hands Trump a HUGE victory

A Democrat New York judge ordered President Donald Trump and his sons in February to pay hundreds of millions of dollars over a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The civil lawsuit claimed that the president defrauded banks and other organizations by overestimating the value of his properties in order to secure favorable bank loans and other benefits. The bank denied any wrongdoing, and critics attacked the case for comically devaluing the president's iconic and profitable properties.

A New York state appeals court delivered to Trump a major boon on Thursday, noting that while the injunctive relief ordered by New York Judge Arthur Engoron "is well crafted to curb defendants' business culture, the court's disgorgement order, which directs that defendants pay nearly half a billion dollars to the State of New York, is an excessive fine that violates the Eighth Amendment of the United States Constitution."

Appellate Division Judge Peter Moulton called out Letitia James in his concurring opinion, writing that the "Attorney General did not carry her initial burden" of establishing an approximate total of the profits directly linked to Trumps' supposed violations.

Moulton added, "Indeed, the calculation of the disgorgement in this case was far from a reasonable approximation."

The president celebrated the ruling, writing on Truth Social:

TOTAL VICTORY in the FAKE New York State Attorney General Letitia James Case! I greatly respect the fact that the Court had the Courage to throw out this unlawful and disgraceful Decision that was hurting Business all throughout New York State. Others were afraid to do business there. The amount, including Interest and Penalties, was over $550 Million Dollars. It was a Political Witch Hunt, in a business sense, the likes of which no one has ever seen before.

Trump further characterized this instance of lawfare as a case of election interference and emphasized that Engoron was a "Political Hack" and that James is a "Corrupt and Incompetent Attorney General who only brought this Case in order to hurt me politically."

'NO MORE LAWFARE!'

The president thanked the court, especially David Friedman, associate justice of the New York Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, First Judicial Department.

Eric Trump, who operates the Trump Organization with his brother Donald Trump Jr., said of the ruling, "Total victory in the sham NY Attorney General case!!! After 5 years of hell, justice prevailed!"

Donald Trump Jr. wrote, "It was always a witch hunt, election interference, and a total miscarriage of justice[,] and even a left leaning NY appeals court agrees! NO MORE LAWFARE!"

Trump ally and Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk noted, "They tried to impeach him, bankrupt him, imprison him, and assassinate him. They failed."

This is a developing story.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!