Cracker Barrel ditches Americana as customers call for boycott over iconic brand change

Cracker Barrel could be headed for the Bud Light treatment after the brand unveiled changes that have Americans fuming.

The bad news for the company was delivered by around 500,000 posts made about the brand on X alone, with many calling for a boycott.

One call to avoid the brand had over 410,000 views and pointed out one specific change that has consumers outraged.

'I think what's important is that we are listening to our guests. We're doing this all for them.'

Customers quickly noticed a change to the iconic logo, which removed the country man sitting on a chair next to a barrel. In fact, the barrel was also removed, and so was the text "Old Country Store," leaving just black and yellow "Cracker Barrel" text.

The Cracker Barrel website reflects the design change and is now more reminiscent of the new store interior design that has also become a sore spot for potential visitors.

One man's satirical review of an allegedly newly designed location showed many of the beloved knickknacks and clutter removed from the store, replaced with bleak, white walls. Gone were the tools and historical signs of previous locations, along with any stained wood paneling.

As customers kept searching, many pointed to CEO Julie Felss Masino as responsible for the rebrand — and many more disturbing discoveries.

Photo by Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In an interview with "Good Morning America," Felss Masino said all the right things.

"I think what's important is that we are listening to our guests. We're doing this all for them," the CEO told host Michael Strahan. "What's important is things that people love about Cracker Barrel, the soul of Cracker Barrel, is not changing. The rocking chairs are still there, the fireplace is there, the peg game, all the things that make Cracker Barrel Cracker Barrel, the vintage decor — it's still there and it's working"

Despite the kind words, consumers did not have to dig too deep to find issues with the brand.

On Cracker Barrel's "culture and inclusion" page, the brand celebrates multiple race-based initiatives, along with other bizarre ones.

The company's "Advancing Modern Professionals for Tomorrow" program boasts promoting "inclusive, ambitious, and diverse members."

The "Be Bold" program has a mission to develop "Black Leaders" through "allyship, mentorship, and education."

The "Hola!" initiative promotes "Hispanic and Latino culture through hiring, developing, and retaining talent" within the company.

At the same time, Cracker Barrel also has a program about "empowering" women and another regarding "strengthening Cracker Barrel's relationship to the LGBTQ+ community."

Photo by Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Felss Masino became CEO of Cracker Barrel in 2023, which means she was also at the helm when the brand sponsored the Nashville gay Pride event in 2024, as reported by brand investigator Robby Starbuck.

Even first son Donald Trump Jr. asked, "WTF is wrong with [Cracker Barrel]??!"

The rejection of these simple changes shows once again that not only are retro and simple the preferred branding style of most consumers these days, but removing iconic mascots and logos in the name of woke ideology is still upsetting consumers to a demonstrable degree.

Cracker Barrel did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

