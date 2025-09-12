Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
Trump says Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin has finally been captured — allegedly turned in by his father
September 12, 2025
After two suspects were arrested and released, it appears that law enforcement may finally have captured Charlie Kirk's killer.
President Donald Trump revealed on Friday morning that the suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk is now in custody and was apparently turned in by a family member at the urging of a faith leader.
"I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody," Trump told "Fox & Friends." "Everyone did a great job. We worked with the local police, the governor — everybody did a great job."
Just hours earlier, the FBI released additional photos of the suspected assassin as well as footage showing him bounding across the rooftop at Utah Valley University, then dropping down onto the grass below.
The president indicated that based on what he was told just five minutes before the interview, a minister involved with law enforcement urged the suspect's father to turn in his son and apparently collaborated with a U.S. marshal.
Blaze News has reached out to the FBI for comment.
This is a developing story.
Joseph MacKinnon is a staff writer for Blaze News.
