Trump takes bold step to protect America's AI 'dominance' — but blue states may not like it

The Trump administration is challenging bureaucracy and freeing up the tech industry from burdensome regulations as the AI race speeds on. This week saw Trump's most recent efforts to keep the United States on the leading edge.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that will challenge state AI regulations and work toward "a minimally burdensome national standard — not 50 discordant state ones."

'You can't expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something.'

"It is the policy of the United States to sustain and enhance the United States’ global AI dominance through a minimally burdensome national policy framework for AI," the executive order reads.

The executive order commands the creation of the AI Litigation Task Force, "whose sole responsibility shall be to challenge state AI laws inconsistent with the policy set forth in ... this order."

Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

The order provided more reasons for a national standard as well.

For example, it cited a new Colorado law banning "algorithmic discrimination," which, the order argued, may force AI models to produce false results in order to comply with that stipulation. It also argued that state laws are responsible for much of the ideological bias in AI models and that state laws "sometimes impermissibly regulate beyond state borders, impinging on interstate commerce."

On Monday, Trump hinted that he would sign an executive order this week that would challenge cumbersome AI regulations at the state level.

Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday, "There must be only One Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in AI."

"We are beating ALL COUNTRIES at this point in the race, but that won't last long if we are going to have 50 States, many of them bad actors, involved in RULES and the APPROVAL PROCESS," Trump continued. "THERE CAN BE NO DOUBT ABOUT THIS! AI WILL BE DESTROYED IN ITS INFANCY! I will be doing a ONE RULE Executive Order this week. You can't expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something."

The order is framed as a provisional measure until Congress is able to establish a national standard to replace the "patchwork of 50 regulatory regimes" that is slowly rising out of the states.

