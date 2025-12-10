'America's next Manifest Destiny': Department of War unleashes new AI capabilities for military

In July, the Trump administration published America's AI Action Plan to ensure that our country maintains supremacy in the artificial intelligence and tech industries. Now, the Department of War is launching a new initiative to fulfill these orders.

On Tuesday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced an upgrade to the military's use of artificial intelligence.

'There is no prize for second place in the global race for AI dominance.'

"As technologies advance, so do our adversaries. But here at the War Department, we are not sitting idly by. Under the leadership of President Trump, America will lead the charge on this technological transformation by revolutionizing the way we win," Hegseth said in a video announcement posted on X.

Hegseth continued: "That's why today we are unleashing GenAI.mil. This platform puts the world's most powerful frontier AI models, starting with Google Gemini, directly into the hands of every American warrior."

RELATED: Trump’s AI plan prioritizes innovation over regulation

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

GenAI.mil, the government's "new bespoke AI platform," and its first iteration, Gemini for Government, will be made available for all Department of War personnel.

The push for artificial intelligence has been a high priority for the government under President Trump.

"We are pushing all of our chips in on artificial intelligence as a fighting force. The Department is tapping into America's commercial genius, and we're embedding generative AI into our daily battle rhythm," Hegseth said in a press release from the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office. "AI tools present boundless opportunities to increase efficiency, and we are thrilled to witness AI's future positive impact across the War Department."

The Department of War CTO X account posted a video promoting artificial intelligence as "America's Next Manifest Destiny."

"There is no prize for second place in the global race for AI dominance," said Emil Michael, undersecretary of war for research and engineering. "We are moving rapidly to deploy powerful AI capabilities like Gemini for Government directly to our workforce. AI is America's next Manifest Destiny, and we're ensuring that we dominate this new frontier."

Gemini for Government has some measures in place to secure the platform for government employees, reduce AI hallucinations, and serve as a "force multiplier."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!