Washington panics after top Trump general teases massive troop shift — but Glenn Beck says we should be cheering

Last weekend, right after President Trump released his National Security Strategy, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Dan Caine, dropped a line at the Reagan National Defense Forum that set Washington ablaze:

“If you look back over the arc of our deployment history over the last few years, we haven't had a lot of American combat power in our own neighborhood. ... I suspect that's probably going to change.”

Left-leaning critics immediately accused President Trump of heralding reckless isolationism and abandoning allies. A few even spun it as “war coming to American soil,” but Glenn Beck says we should all be celebrating this.

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn breaks down why President Trump “deserves a round of applause” for this brilliant America-first military strategy.

“The reason why everybody hates it,” says Glenn, is because “it is the exact opposite of what they've told us for 100 years we should be doing” — namely sending our troops overseas to be a global police force instead of keeping them at home.

But “America is standing in this doorway right now,” he continues. “Behind us is the chaos that we've just lived through ... and just ahead, at least according to the National Security Strategy, is a course correction so sweeping that honestly it reads like a rediscovery of the American civilization itself.”

In short, the strategy is this: America is done hollowing herself out to police the world and is finally coming home to rebuild a safe, sovereign republic with strong borders, industry, families, energy, and unapologetic national pride.

This plan is brilliant, says Glenn, because it’s not just about building the strongest military; it’s also about developing the world’s strongest economy and spirit via ending mass migration, targeting cartels, protecting God-given rights, holding allies accountable, reindustrializing the country, and becoming energy dominant.

It also outlines plans to “compete with China economically, technologically, and militarily” and calls for a sovereign Europe, which “is dying” due to “declining birth rates, uncontrolled migration, censorship, loss of identity, [and] regulatory suffocation.”

But the strategy also smartly accounts for Europe’s demise should it happen. It asserts that America is “not going to honor NATO for any country that falls,” Glenn explains. “You become a Muslim country, you're not a NATO country. ... We're not defending you.”

Then the plans address the Middle East, declaring the “forever wars” official “over” — “not because the region suddenly became peaceful,” says Glenn, “but because America is finally strong enough strategically, diplomatically, militarily to shift from a constant crisis management to long-term stabilization.”

And finally, the strategy looks to Africa, where historically the U.S. has “[exported] ideology instead of opportunity” to the continent’s detriment, says Glenn. But this new plan essentially says, “No more lectures, no more nation-building, no more endless aid with no accountability.”

Overall, this is a “commonsense” strategy that allows America “to love itself again and to be who she should be and let everyone else be who they should be.”

“In short, it's a blueprint for a country that wants to live again — really live again,” says Glenn.

But even though nothing about this plan is controversial, “None of the elites want [it],” he says. They’d rather continue pursuing global institutions that outrank the Constitution, border security for everyone but America, and American workers forever paying the tab for the rest of the world.

The question that needs to be answered is not whether we can get elites on board (we know the answer to that), but rather can we get the American people on board?

“Is the president reflecting the national spirit? Do we want to live again? Do we want to be relegated to the dustbin of history, or does America have other great work to do?” Glenn asks.

To hear more of his commentary, watch the clip above.

