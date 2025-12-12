Atlanta homeowner shoots 2 juveniles who were taking packages from his porch, police say

An Atlanta homeowner shot two juveniles who were taking packages from his porch Thursday afternoon, police said.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told WXIA-TV that officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Celeste Lane in the Mays neighborhood, which is part of the Villages of Cascade complex, after reports of shots fired. The townhomes are down the street from a high school, the station said.

'At that exact moment, was he realistically and reasonably under an apparent threat?'

WXIA said a 15-year-old was shot in the foot while a second juvenile was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police told the station late Thursday night that he made it through surgery and is expected to survive. WXIA said in its video report that the second juvenile was shot in the arm.

Schierbaum told the station that investigators determined the two juveniles were taking packages from a townhome when the homeowner came outside and opened fire.

The homeowner was taken to police headquarters for questioning, WXIA said, and officers executed a search warrant at the residence as part of the ongoing investigation.

“That search warrant is allowing us to gather evidence, is allowing us to gain clarity,” Schierbaum added to the station.

The chief also noted to WXIA: “The Atlanta Police Department takes gun violence very seriously. It's been the charge of Mayor [Andre] Dickens to address gun violence in our city; that's why you see a robust response. But anytime a child is injured in our city, we really take that seriously. And we want to make sure we know what’s happening as individuals being held accountable."

The station added that the shooting is stirring debate over the use of deadly force to protect property.

Atlanta criminal defense attorney Joshua Schiffer, who is not affiliated with the case, told WXIA that people in Georgia have the right to protect themselves and their property, but deadly force must be justified.

“Were these two young men on the doorstep acting in a violent or threatening manner, or were they running away? What juncture did the homeowner decide to discharge their personal weapon using deadly force, and were they justified? That’s going to depend on the facts,” Schiffer told the station. “At that exact moment, was he realistically and reasonably under an apparent threat?”

Police added to WXIA that charges, if any, will depend on evidence and witness statements gathered as part of its investigation.

