Texas homeowner brings his AK-style rifle — and his armed wife — to confront suspected car thieves. One shot is all it takes.

A man brought his AK-style rifle — and his wife, who also was armed — to confront suspected car thieves early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas, police told KSAT-TV.

Police said the man got a notification from a security monitoring system that someone was tampering with his vehicle, the station reported.

'Good for the vehicle owner. Wish more of these incidents would turn out like this one.'

The homeowner — armed with an AK-style rifle, and his wife, who was also armed — entered a garage just after 3 a.m. and saw two suspects, one of whom was armed, coming around from behind their vehicle, police told KSAT.



The homeowner fired a shot toward the pair, who then fled in a vehicle, the station reported.

Police said they learned after arriving at the scene that a male had been dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, KSAT noted, adding that the male was soon after transported to another hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Investigators are working to determine if the wounded male is connected to the incident at the apartment complex, the station said. Police also told KSAT he matches the description of the alleged suspect, but he's not cooperating with investigators.

Police didn't indicate if any charges were pending, or if the homeowners’ vehicle was damaged, the station said.

You can view a video report here about the incident.

How are people reacting?

A handful of commenters squarely behind the homeowner chimed in underneath KSAT's story:

"Slow clap ..." one commenter wrote.

"Good for the vehicle owner," another commenter said. "Wish more of these incidents would turn out like this one."

"FAFO," another commenter declared.

