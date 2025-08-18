Leftist media accidentally crowns Sara Gonzales a MAGA star for exposing ‘ghetto hood rat’ Jasmine Crockett

Last Thursday, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales did what most conservative commentators aren’t willing to do: She walked boldly into enemy territory and confronted the opposition .

At a Soros-funded rally for Rep. Jasmine Crockett — who’s gained national attention for her inflammatory anti-Trump rhetoric, lack of professionalism, and mocking of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s disability — Sara called out the Texas Democrat for her “fake ghetto hood rat” persona.

“I went there with a mission, and I would say that it was mission accomplished,” she says, playing the clip of her heated encounter.

As Crockett began her speech with an anecdote about spending time with her grandmother in yet another effort to portray herself as coming from humble, relatable origins, Sara shouted, “Jasmine, the people of Dallas deserve better than a fake ghetto hood rat! Do they know you’re a spoiled rich kid from Missouri?”

Her words sparked an uproar that resulted in her being swarmed by Crockett supporters and forcibly removed from the venue, even though her comments are undeniably true — Crockett has been repeatedly lambasted for portraying herself as a poor inner-city girl, when the truth is that she was raised in a privileged environment in St. Louis, Missouri, attending elite schools like Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, and earning degrees from Rhodes College and the University of Houston Law Center.

“[Crockett] sent her goons over to immediately put hands all over me, lift me from the ground, and hoist me out when I would have been happy to just leave,” Sara says, recounting the clash. “A woman gets in my face. She assaults me; she claims she’s standing still. It’s so weird because she’s hitting me as she’s saying that, and I’m the one whose safety is in jeopardy, and yet they’re scared of little old me.”

She points out the glaring irony of her removal: “They want to talk a big game about fascism and dictatorships and all of that, and I think this is what the First Amendment was actually created for, was to give me the right to criticize the government.”

Many of the mainstream news outlets have covered Sara’s stunt with the intention of framing her as a raging far-right extremist, but Sara revels in their labeling her a “MAGA host” and a “MAGA celeb.”

“That’s awesome. That sounds super cool,” she laughs, proudly displaying her gold MAGA necklace.

To see the footage of Sara’s fiery stunt and hear more of her commentary, watch the episode above.

