'Fake ghetto hood rat!' BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales crashes Jasmine Crockett town hall

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales confronted Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) on Thursday night at a town hall in Dallas.

Crockett, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri, was in South Dallas speaking to constituents and urging Democrats to band together to defeat the Republicans in the 2026 midterms.

Crockett was in the middle of telling attendees that they need to make a habit of sending "a fact" to their group chats and also talk to their neighbors when Gonzales stood up and interrupted.

'Do your people know you're a spoiled rich kid from Missouri?!'

Crockett had just noted how often she stayed at her granny's house when Gonzales spoke up.

"Jasmine, the people of Dallas deserve better than a fake ghetto hood rat!"

A female attendee immediately got in Gonzales' face, putting her hand on her phone.

"Do they know you're a rich kid from Missouri? Do they know you're a spoiled rich kid from Missouri?!" Gonzales continued.

At this point, security began ushering Gonzales out of the building before police threatened to escalate the situation.

"Do your people know you're a spoiled rich kid from Missouri?!" Gonzales yelled as she left the building.

One officer is heard saying he was going to "put on gloves" in case he had to arrest the host, but no arrest happened.

In a video of the event posted by Dallas Weekly, Crockett is heard saying, "This is part of the problem, but I want y'all to be part of the solution."

The congresswoman tried to calm her supporters down, repeatedly saying, "No, no, no," but Gonzales encountered jeers, swear words, and even a man in a mask as she exited.

"Jasmine Crockett has made quite a lucrative career out of a totally fake persona: the idea that she is from South Dallas, which is a rough, low-income neighborhood," Gonzales told Blaze News. "It's why you see her changing the way she speaks depending on who she is speaking to."

Calling Crockett a "disingenuous" rich kid, Gonzales claimed that "rabid security personnel" at the event ignored her getting assaulted by attendees and even grabbed her by her waist to remove her from the building's interior.

Gonazles added, "There is such a rich irony in low-IQ Jasmine screaming about President Trump and Republicans being 'fascists' and then sending her goons to assault me for exercising my First Amendment right and criticizing a government representative."

CBS Texas covered Crockett's event but did not mention Gonzales' interruption or another by a different conservative influencer.

Another woman who goes by Blonde Conservative asked Crockett, "Jasmine, why do you hate white people? Why are you racist towards white people?"

The woman was immediately asked to leave.

Crockett gave multiple interviews surrounding the event, warning Texans that if they do not stop the state's redistricting plan, residents will not "be able to save anything" in the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

