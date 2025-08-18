Ohio Young Democrats president orders followers to berate Republican state rep: 'Roast this b***h'

A comment on Somalis in government from a Republican Ohio state representative led to a foul-mouthed response from the president of the Ohio Young Democrats.

The social media feud began after state Rep. Jennifer Gross simply asked for comments about a Democratic state representative who was advocating for more Somalis to get into office in the U.S.

'I'll always be proud to call out the freaks ... for being racist losers.'

"This is an Ohio State Representative. Thoughts?" she wrote on social media.

The post included a video that Ohio state Rep. Ismail Mohamed (D) apparently recorded with Somali National TV touting his efforts to elect more Somalian politicians. He said that many of these representatives were in a group chat to organize better.

"Our main objective is to discuss things that concern Somalia. It's our country and our people. Our aim as a united front is to lobby for Somalia, helping waive [Somalia's] national debt and maritime crisis," Mohamed said, as translated in the video.

He finished by calling on those who live in Columbus to vote and help them knock on doors.

OYD president Kim Agyekum responded to Gross by calling on her followers to mock and ridicule her.

"Chat, roast this bitch @OhioYD," she posted on social media and retweeted a response.

"How are you gonna be racist and have a chopped hair cut?? Pick a struggle," reads one insult to Gross.

RELATED: VIDEO: Ilhan Omar flings expletives at reporter over very benign question on immigration

When Agyekum was called out for the post, she doubled down.

"MWUAH," she replied. "Rep. Mohamed has BEEN a public servant of our communities of central Ohio and I’ll always be proud to call out the freaks ... for being racist losers."

Blaze News reached out to Rep. Gross as well as the Ohio Young Democrats for comment and did not receive a response from either by time of publishing.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!