VIDEO: Ilhan Omar flings expletives at reporter over very benign question on immigration

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota fired off an expletive at a reporter after being asked a very benign question about immigration enforcement.

Omar appeared to be upset at a Daily Caller reporter for asking her opinion on Democrats appearing to back off on trips to El Salvador as a form of protest against the immigration enforcement policies of President Donald Trump.

Democrats have charged that the Trump administration has violated the due process rights of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man who was deported from Maryland after the administration determined that he was a member of the violent MS-13 gang.

Some Democrats have flown to El Salvador to seek Garcia's release from the terrorist prison, but so far their demands have been rebuffed by the president of El Salvador. When asked if the trips should continue, Omar fired off a profanity.

“Do you think more of your Democratic colleagues should be traveling to El Salvador to advocate on behalf of Abrego Garcia?” asked Myles Morell.

“I think you should f**k off,” the congresswoman replied.

“I’m sorry, what, congresswoman?” Morell said.

“You should f**k off," she repeated. "You."

The controversy has led to a feud between Democrats, the courts, and the Trump administration. Democrats accuse the president of acting unconstitutionally, while the administration has suggested it will ignore rulings from the judicial branch that it deems as violating the separation of powers.

Defenders of the president's policies say critics are animated by the desire to end all deportations of any illegal aliens in the U.S. Garcia's supporters point to an admission in court from the government's lawyers that he was deported over a clerical error to argue that he should be returned to the U.S.

To complicate the debate, more and more revelations have surfaced to bolster the accusation from the government that Garcia was indeed a gang member.

Here's the video of Omar's insults:

Reporter: “Congresswoman Omar, Do you think more of your Democrat colleagues should travel to El Salvador to advocate on behalf of Kilmar Garcia?”



Ilhan Omar: “I think you should f*** off.” pic.twitter.com/irmT383LPd

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 1, 2025

