Trump holds up photo of Kilmar Garcia's tattoo meant to prove he's an MS-13 gang member

President Donald Trump posted a photograph of a Salvadoran man who was deported to a terrorist prison in El Salvador in order to bolster the claim that the man was a member of the infamous Mara Salvatrucha criminal gang.

The administration has continued to claim Kilmar Abrego Garcia was a member of MS-13 in order to justify deporting him to the Terrorism Confinement Center. Garcia and his family have denied the claim and argued that he was improperly deported without sufficient evidence to send him to a notorious prison for terrorists.

The photo shows tattoos of a marijuana leaf, a smile, a cross, and a skull, which are supposed to correspond to the letters and numbers that spell out MS-13.

On Friday, the president posted a photograph of himself holding a photograph of tattoos on the knuckles of Garcia's left hand that allegedly prove he was an MS-13 gang member.

"This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such 'a fine and innocent person.' They said he is not a member of MS-13, even though he’s got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles, and two Highly Respected Courts found that he was a member of MS-13, beat up his wife, etc.," he wrote on Truth Social.

"I was elected to take bad people out of the United States, among other things. I must be allowed to do my job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he added.

Trump issued an order designating MS-13 as a terrorist group, which allowed him to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 and fast-track the deportation of any gang members.

Critics of the policy accuse the administration of abusing the intent of the act and violating the due process rights of those accused of being gang members.

The issue went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which unanimously upheld the lower court order that the Trump administration must "facilitate" the return of Garcia from the terror prison and treat his immigration proceedings as if he had never been deported.

The administration has responded by claiming that it has no power to return the man, and the Salvadoran president told reporters that he could not send him back to the U.S.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said there was probable cause to hit Trump with contempt charges, but the official finding will go to another judge.

“The Constitution does not tolerate willful disobedience of judicial orders — especially by officials of a coordinate branch who have sworn an oath to uphold it," he wrote Wednesday.

