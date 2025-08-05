Sydney Sweeney outed as a gun-loving Republican

Actress Sydney Sweeney’s spicy American Eagle ad may have landed her in hot water with the left — but not with President Trump, who was thrilled when a reporter told him the actress is a registered Republican.

“She’s a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad … you’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad that you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” Trump told a reporter.

Trump also went on to post about it on Truth Social.

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney! On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER! The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil,” he wrote in his post.

Following the news of her political party affiliation, a video surfaced of Sweeney at a gun range.

“So you know the liberals hate it, because she’s a real woman. She’s hot. She has a healthy BMI, and she can shoot. They hate her right now,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“As you know, I was an actor in Hollywood,” BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden says. “And they are absolutely trying to cancel her. That is exactly what they’re doing. It is disgusting.”

“And you know what? It’s not going to work, because I keep telling people this. Hollywood has no morals. … And what they will do is if you’ve got someone who is bringing in the money, because nobody’s bringing in the money in Hollywood any more, they are still going to give her work,” he explains.

“I do think the tide has turned for her,” he adds.

