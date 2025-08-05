Protect your home: The case for Americans to ditch smart meters

Smart meters are everywhere, but as we’ve learned with many other household products, that doesn’t mean they’re safe.

Smart meters emit radio frequency radiation that may endanger households by causing health issues like cancer, neurological disorders, and immune system damage, as suggested by some studies.

“The smart meter is like this new digital meter that isn’t the analog one, so you don’t have to have the meter maid come to your house,” director of “FrankenSkies” Matt Landman says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“Distance is your friend, from EMF sources. So there’s this thing called inverse square law. It applies to sound and light. And EMF is light, just light that we can’t see. So, as you get farther away from it, it dissipates exponentially,” he explains, noting that he has been injured by a smart meter.

“I didn’t know when I was making the film ‘FrankenSkies,’ and I was working all day at home and sleeping in the same space, I didn’t know there was a smart meter like 3 or 4 feet from me on the other side of the wall,” he says.

“I started getting crazy heart palpitations. I became sensitive to my smartphone. It would shock me. It would shock me every time I got it in my hand. And I started venting to my landlord and friends, and my landlord jokingly said, ‘Haha, maybe it’s that new smart meter they put in,’” he continues.

This is why if you’re concerned about the placement of your smart meter on your home, Landman advocates for calling your power company and asking them to put an old one in, or move it to a post some distance from your house.

“If it’s on the other side of the wall of your newborn,” he says, “you need to fix something.”

