Miss United States accuses Rep. Cory Mills of sextortion, accepting ‘money bags’

An American beauty queen has now accused Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida of threatening to send sex videos to anyone she tried to date after she broke up with him earlier this year, prompting an investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Blaze News reached out to Mills for comment but did not receive a response by deadline.

‘He's pushing things along’

They both wanted to keep their relationship a secret when they began dating shortly after meeting in November 2021, Lindsey Langston told Blaze News. She, a young 20-something who was elected Columbia County Republican state committeewoman last August and crowned Miss United States in October, was busy with pageant work and growing her influence in Florida politics.

Mills was then still almost a year away from winning his first congressional race — and, according to Langston, still in the midst of a nasty divorce.

'[In] August, you'd only be, like, eight weeks pregnant whenever you gave up your title.'

Langston describes Mills as “captivating” and charismatic and claimed that he often spoke of a future with her. “He's met my family. ... He's reaching out to them about talking to them about an engagement,” she recalled.

Within the last year or so, he began expressing interest in starting a family with her.

“He's talking about, you know, ‘I'm getting older. I would like to have other children. How do you feel about starting to try?’” she told Blaze News.

“‘[In] August, you'd only be, like, eight weeks pregnant whenever you gave up your title. We could get married that weekend,’” he continued, according to Langston.

“He's pushing things along.”

While Langston was interested in continuing the relationship, she adamantly refused to move in with Mills until he was officially divorced. She said he told her in late May 2024 that “they were just waiting on a stamp, and then the divorce would be finalized. Everything's settled.”

Though multiple sources have told Blaze News that Mills routinely claimed he was no longer married, as of the time of publication, Blaze News could not confirm that Mills is divorced.

Nevertheless, Langston believed the divorce had occurred, and the couple moved into a beach house in New Smyrna, Florida, together sometime last summer, while Mills also had a penthouse apartment in D.C.

Between these two residences, Mills was under obligation to pay $33,000 in rent per month, $12,000 for the beach house and a staggering $21,000 for the D.C. penthouse, the latter of which he has had difficulty paying. Just last month, his landlord filed an eviction notice after Mills apparently failed to pay more than $85,000 in rent from March to July.

Mills, whose congressional salary is just over $170,000 but whose estimated net worth is somewhere between $8 million and $40.35 million, blamed the missed payments on technical issues and process failures.

‘People would come with money bags’

The relationship was rife with drama, Langston indicated to Blaze News. She saw affectionate photos with other women, endured holidays alone without explanation or even last-minute cancellation — and even witnessed shady cash transfers.

“There were lots of times he had somebody meet him at the house ... to bring him cash,” Langston claimed, noting that she did not know who the person was.

'Cory did leave with money.'

“People would come with money bags, and he would get cash,” she added.

She also recalled an incident at a steakhouse in Washington, D.C. She and Mills were having dinner with Shannon Doyle and Jeffrey Kroeker, Mills’ fellow corporate directors at PACEM North Canada Inc., according to a filing that was updated in December. “They did not speak about business at all, but Cory did leave with money,” Langston said.

Mills and his estranged wife, Rana Al Saadi, co-founded PACEM Defense, an international weapons company, after they were married by a radical Muslim cleric in 2014. Al Saadi is still listed as the executive chairwoman on the company’s website, which also repeatedly refers to her as “Mrs. Al Saadi.”

When questioned by Blaze News about his business dealings earlier this year, Mills said: “I don't take money from the company. I don't get money from the company.” He also claimed that he has “zero decision-making in this company,” while leaving the details ambiguous: “I think I've divested from one company, and I think I'm in a blind trust for another. I'd have to go back and look; I couldn't honestly tell you.”

Doyle declined Blaze News' request for comment. Blaze News reached out to Kroeker for comment but did not receive a response by deadline.

Last year, the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Conduct board opened an investigation into how Mills acquired some of his 2022 campaign funds. A House Ethics Committee investigation into Mills’ campaign financing remains ongoing. In a previous interview with Blaze News, Mills claimed that the complaint was filed by his “primary opponent” and noted that the OCC “is known to have partisan bias.”

Mills has also taken several trips to the Middle East since becoming a congressman, including an eyebrow-raising car ride without U.S. government security through Hezbollah-controlled territory after a private meeting with the president of Syria.

‘Tell every guy you date’

After more than three tumultuous years together, Langston and Mills broke up in February 2025 after Sarah Raviani, whom Mills was also apparently dating at the time, called police from Mills’ D.C. apartment, alleging he had engaged in domestic violence.

On February 19, Raviani told police that “her significant other for over a year” had “grabbed her, shoved her, and pushed her out of the door.” She later recanted, and Mills was never charged.

As Blaze News has previously reported, until this domestic disturbance made headlines, even some members of his own staff were apparently unaware that Mills was still married.

Though Langston moved out of the beach house after that incident and considered the relationship over, Mills continued to contact her, she told Blaze News.

His tone and the substance of their conversation soon escalated, and Mills eventually lashed out, threatening to harm anyone Langston was seeing — and to share sexually explicit photos and videos involving her, she said.

'Hope you hold your crown to the end.'

According to screenshots shared with Blaze News, some of his messages are damning.

“You want to date or be with someone else. Be my guest. But they need to know well in advance that if we cross paths, I don’t care this week, this month, or this decade. They better damn well know it’s coming every time,” he apparently wrote at one point.

“May want to tell every guy you date that if we run into each other at any point. Strap up cowboy,” he allegedly wrote in another.

On yet another occasion, he seemed to threaten some hypothetical love interest of Langston, apparently telling her, “Let him put his actions behind his mouth.” He followed that message with “I can send him a few videos of you as well,” and “Oh, I still have them,” the screenshots showed.

When Langston tried to make sure she understood what he was saying, asking, “So I can be with you, be alone, or be scared that you’ll hurt whoever is in my life in the future?” Mills replied, “Take it how you want,” one screenshot revealed.

"Hope you hold your crown to the end," he apparently added in another.

Langston showed Blaze News messages through the end of May 2025, as well as a few in June. After Langston told Mills on June 12 to leave her alone once and for all, Mills again seemingly threatened to share compromising images of her, allegedly responding, “Get me his number and I can send him videos. Take care.”

Langston told Blaze News that these alleged threats have her worried. “Am I gonna wake up one day to videos of us having sex on social media?” she wondered. “Because I know he has them, and he's put it in writing.”

‘It’s very manipulative and calculating’

In May, President Donald Trump signed the Take It Down Act, which makes sharing or threatening to share revenge porn online a federal crime. Like nearly every other member of Congress, both Democrat and Republican alike, Mills voted for the Take It Down Act earlier this year, giving Trump his first major bipartisan achievement since his inauguration back into office in January. The Take It Down Act was so important to the Trump family that the president even had his wife, Melania, sign it as well.

“This will be the first-ever federal law to combat the distribution of explicit imagery posted without subjects' consent,” President Trump said at the time. “We will not tolerate online sexual exploitation.”

'This is sexual extortion and sexual blackmail to an extreme degree.'

Mills is not accused of violating Take It Down, which specifically prohibits sharing sexually explicit material online. However, Take It Down does expressly condemn “any person who intentionally threatens to” publish intimate visual depictions “for the purpose of intimidation, coercion, extortion, or to create mental distress.”

Florida law also addresses similar issues related to threats and extortion: “Whoever, either verbally or by a written or printed communication, maliciously threatens to ... impute any deformity or lack of chastity to another ... with intent to compel the person so threatened, or any other person, to do any act or refrain from doing any act against his or her will, commits a felony of the second degree.”

Langston believes that one of the reasons Mills targeted her for a relationship was because he presumed that her pageant career and political ties would likely keep her quiet if their relationship ever turned sour.

“It's very manipulative and calculated, like, who he picks because they have a reputation, and he knows that they're not going to just blow it up,” she explained.

Despite the risks, Langston decided to come forward anyway. On July 14, she filed a report with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office about Mills’ alleged threats of releasing revenge porn against her. She then spoke with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement a week later.

The police report confirmed that Langston gave investigators at the sheriff’s office the same basic story she gave Blaze News. “Since February 20th of 2025 Cory has contacted Lindsey numerous times on numerous different accounts threatening to release nude images and videos of her, to include recorded videos of her and Cory engaging in sexual acts,” said the report obtained by Blaze News.

“Lindsey stated with Cory frequently absent from their New Smyrna home, they partook in exchanging sexual images and videos with each other. The threats were made when Cory believed Lindsey to have other romantic partners in her life after the break up,” it added.

Langston’s attorney, Anthony Sabatini, who ran against Mills in the Republican congressional primary in 2022, indicated that Mills is receiving special treatment from law enforcement because he is a member of Congress.

“This is sexual extortion and sexual blackmail to an extreme degree and a clear violation of Florida's extortion statute, section 836.06,” Sabatini said in a statement to Blaze News.

“If this investigation wasn't moving slowly due to him being a ‘political official,’ Mills would already be in handcuffs right now.”

Now that Langston has gone to the police, she wonders whether the risk was worth it.

“Is he just going to get a slap on the wrist with this? And am I just poking the bear? Because he does have very much a ‘if it's not my way, I'll burn the whole world down. I don't care,’” type of attitude, Langston told Blaze News.

Mills certainly attempted to convince Langston that her future in American politics was beginning to look bleak, two ominous screenshots revealed.

“Your name is floating out there and it’s not in a good way,” one message said.

“Lots of talk in Mar a Lago and within some DeSantis circle about you,” added another, followed by, “Just letting you know.”

