Former AG Bill Barr testifies he found no dirt on Trump during Epstein probe, Comer says

The Epstein saga continues as the House Oversight Committee kicks off its questioning of several high-profile figures. Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who investigated the death of Jeffrey Epstein during the first Trump administration, appeared for a hearing Monday morning to give his testimony.

Though the hearing was behind closed doors, members of the committee updated reporters about the progress of the hearing.

'I think it's unfortunate that the Democrats are trying to, seems to me, politicize this.'

"He said that he had never seen anything that would implicate President Trump in any of this and that he believed if there had been anything pertaining to President Trump with respect to the Epstein list, that he felt like the Biden administration would probably have leaked it out," Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told reporters partway through Barr's testimony.

"I have more questions now than I did before going in," Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.) told reporters before Comer's remarks. "Just generally, though, I think the Democratic side is doing most of the heavy lifting. I don't think we're learning much from the questioning from the House Republicans."

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

When asked about Subramanyam's comments, Comer reportedly said, "I think it's unfortunate that the Democrats are trying to, seems to me, politicize this."

Barr's hearing is the first in a series of high-profile House Oversight depositions in the coming months. Alberto Gonzales, Jeff Sessions, Robert Mueller, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, James Comey, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton are set to appear before the Oversight Committee through October.

