Wokeness didn’t win — it just filled the void

Nature won’t tolerate a vacuum, as space will inevitably be filled by something. In physics, it’s air, particles, or water. In culture, it’s ideologies. When one set of voices goes silent, the void will demand others rise up.

The woke mind virus — which successfully convinced millions of people across the world that cutting off healthy body parts is “affirming care” and drag queens reading to toddlers is progress — is the result of evangelical Christians bowing out of cultural conversations for fear of ruffling feathers, says BlazeTV host Steve Deace.

He condemns “Hawaiian shirt-wearing, sweater vest-owning, skinny jean-having, furrowed brow perpetually-possessing evangelicalism” that sat back quietly while progressives ransacked traditional marriage, biological sex, and history. This cowardice, Deace argues, is why we have “an entire generation of believers” who don’t understand that we can genuinely love our neighbors and fight for cultural victories simultaneously.

On this episode of the “Steve Deace Show,” Steve speaks with managing editor of the Babylon Bee, Joel Berry, about the disastrous decline of evangelical influence and what Christians need to do to reclaim their position as a driver of culture.

Evangelicals as a whole, says Berry, have foolishly adopted Tim Keller’s “third way” theory, which argues that Christians should avoid aligning fully with either the political left or right and instead seek a "third way" that allows them to appeal to secular people.

The falsity of Keller’s theory that nonpartisanship leads to “reformed culture and regenerated hearts,” however, is evidenced by the fact that “black babies are still more likely to be aborted than born” in the city where Keller’s church resides, says Berry.

“He rarely spoke about abortion from the pulpit; he was quiet about cultural issues like gay marriage; and this was kind of the state of the entire church for many decades,” he tells Steve.

While Keller pitches his avoidance of politically charged subjects as a more effective method for drawing people to Christ, Berry says it’s just cowardice. “Once you take the truths of scripture and try to live them out in the real world, live them out in the culture and in politics, it gets really messy. It gets scary,” he says.

But just like the famous Nazi-dissident Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who bravely helped form the Confessing Church in opposition to Nazi-controlled Christianity (and died for it), “We need to be bold,” Berry argues. “Pastors need to start being more outspoken from the pulpit about the issues that their congregation is facing, day in and day out.”

The idea that shying away from or softening biblical truths in hopes that people will be attracted to the faith and ultimately change their hearts is counterintuitive. “The word of God” — no-holds-barred, no sugarcoating — “is powerful to affect change,” says Berry.

“The Bible talks about how we don't use the weapons of the world. We wage war with spiritual weapons that have the power to tear down strongholds. That's the message that needs to be preached. People need to see that there actually is a hope for change to turn around this culture through the power of God's word and Spirit-filled believers.”

