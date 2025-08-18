Police video shows unhinged Democrat official melting down during arrest: 'You're gonna regret this!'

A Rhode Island special assistant district attorney threatened revenge on police officers that eventually arrested her and a friend after they allegedly refused to leave a restaurant on Thursday evening.

Video of the bodycam footage shows Devon Flanagan getting arrested in front of the 24 Bannister's Wharf restaurant in Newport.

'Buddy, you're gonna regret this.'

The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office confirmed that Flanagan had been arrested and was summoned to court on a charge of willful trespass.

The entertaining video shows Flanagan challenging police commands and trying to use her position to escape responsibility.

“I want you to turn your body cam off. Protocol is that you turn it off if a citizen requests that you turn it off," Flanagan says to an officer as he approaches her in front of the restaurant.

Police talk to employees at the restaurant, and they confirm that they want them charged with trespassing.

"So you're trespassing. We have to leave now," the officer says to the women.

"We're not trespassing. You haven't notified us that we're trespassing," Flanagan replies.

"What did I just say to you? You're trespassing. Let's go. I don't want to arrest you guys," he responds.

"You're not gonna arrest us!" Flanagan says.

The officers try to de-escalate the situation, but Flanagan continues to provoke them and demand that they shut off their body cams.

"She's a f**kin' lawyer. So she knows," her friend says.

"Well, that's bulls**t lawyer stuff, so that's not true," the officer responds. "We gotta go."

"I'm an AG! I'm an AG!" Flanagan repeats.

"Good for you. I don't give a s**t," he says. "We're going. We're leaving."

At that point, he puts handcuffs on Flanagan, and she continues to remind him that she's "an AG."

"Buddy, you're gonna regret this," she laughs and says one more time she's an AG as the officer shuts the door on the police cruiser.

The video shows the arrest of Flanagan's friend as well.

Five minutes of the interaction can be viewed on the video report on WJAR-TV.

The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office told WPRI-TV that they were reviewing the case but would not comment on personnel matters.

