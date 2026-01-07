Armed male allegedly breaks into home after midnight, but resident also has a gun — and a deadly shootout ensues

Police in Clovis, New Mexico, said they received a 911 call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday from a residence in the 2500 block of East 7th Street.

The caller — a 20-year-old male — stated that he was shot by someone who broke into his home and that he also shot the person who broke in, police said.

It was the second fatal shooting that week in Clovis, which is about three and a half hours east of Albuquerque.

The caller added that he and a female were hiding in a closet, police said.

Police and emergency medical services responded to the scene, police said.

The male caller suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center, police said.

A second male — identified as 20-year-old Keilyn Parker — also was in the home and had been shot. Parker was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center but didn't survive his injuries, police said.

The Major Crimes Unit has been activated to investigate this event, police said.

Those with information about this incident are asked to call the police department's nonemergency line at 575-769-1921, police said, adding that information can be provided anonymously through the tip411 program, accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips also can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000, police said.

Police said they received a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 29 about a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound. Police said officers and EMS personnel responded to the scene, and the teen was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center, but he did not survive.

The police chief in a later Facebook post said the teen and his friends were playing with guns in a bedroom, and a witness said one of the juveniles was handling a gun that was believed to be unloaded when it discharged.

Following the shooting, the victim’s friends fled the residence and took the reported firearms with them, police said. The shooter was identified as a 16-year-old, police said. A warrant was filed in district court for involuntary manslaughter, minor in possession of a handgun, tampering with evidence, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.

The teen was arrested around 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and booked into a juvenile detention center, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

